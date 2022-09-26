Cast Announced For Festive Favourite Panto, CINDERELLA Harlow Playhouse

This Christmas you are cordially invited to the Harlow Ball as the Harlow Playhouse hosts everybody's favourite pantomime - Cinderella - running from Thursday 1st December to Sunday 8th January 2023.

Returning to the Harlow Playhouse are Harlow favourites, Ben Parsley, as Buttons and Jimmy Burton Iles as a fabulously flamboyant Ugly Sister alongside a professional cast of top musical theatre performers.

The beautiful Cinderella (returning favourite and star of West End's Wicked, Amy Goodwin) longs for a happier life away from her wicked Stepsisters (Harlow's favourite Dame, Jimmy Burton Iles & Tom Pepper, Half A Sixpence, Kilworth House). Cinderella's loveable friend Buttons (Harlow's own Ben Parsley) tries to keep Cinder's spirts up with his hilarious antics but its only when the dashing Prince Charming (Jonathan Dudley, Book of Mormon) decides to hold a ball to find his future wife, that Cinderella feels a glimmer of hope! Dandini (Grace Chapman Wicked), the Prince's best friend will join the hilarious cast to guarantee a Ball to remember but will Cinderella's wicked stepsisters scupper her happiness forever or with a little help from her only friend Buttons and a fabulous Fairy Godfather, can she make it to the Royal Ball and find her Prince Charming?

Polish off your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and get ready for the pantomime of the year!

This year's extravaganza, Cinderella, features everything you have come to expect from a Harlow Playhouse Pantomime, including hilarious comedy, dazzling dance routines and spectacular sets and costumes that will be the perfect fit this Christmas!

Rory Davies, Artistic and Executive Director at the Harlow Playhouse, said "Cinderella is so many families' favourite pantomime and we cannot wait to Wow them this Christmas! This year our festive pantomime is the culmination of the Harlow Playhouse's 50th birthday celebrations and we can't wait to share this year's extravaganza with you!"

This enchanting pantomime tale, where spells are cast and dreams can come true, has been co-written by Daniel Bell and Ben Parsely and plays at the Harlow Playhouse from Thursday 1st December to Sunday 8th January 2023.

The creative team are delighted to be returning to the Harlow Playhouse for another fabulous season. Directed by Daniel Bell, musical direction by Mel Crouch and choreography by Claire Cassidy they are sure to create a truly fantastic show with an incredibly strong cast! Lighting Design is created by Seb Blaber and Mark Webber is the production's Sound Designer.

This December, creatives at KD Theatre Productions are working hard to create a fun-filled traditional family pantomime that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the Associate Producers for KD Theatre Productions said: "'Pantomime is one of the only times many families, of all ages, come together to the theatre, so it's really important we deliver an enjoyable, memorable and spectacular experience that they will cherish for many years to come! This year our audiences can expect our biggest and most magical production to date at Harlow Playhouse, full of surprises!'"

Cinderella, running from Thursday 1st December to Sunday 8th January 2023 is sure to be a festive treat and will be filled to the brim with audience participation, laughs a plenty and it's even guaranteed that you will be home before midnight!