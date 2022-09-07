Cast Announced For Ely's 10th Anniversary Pantomime CINDERELLA

KD Theatre Productions has announced the cast for the year's special 10th anniversary pantomime, Cinderella.

Like Birds of a feather returning Ely favourites, Terry Gauci and Terry Burns star as Sharon and Tracey. They will be joined by Hope Thompson (Wizard of Oz) as Cinderella, Joshua Edwards (Cinderella) as Prince Charming, Tommy Carmichael (Alice in Wonderland) as Buttons and Sean Hinds JR (Rat Pack Live) as Dandini.

Everyone in Ely is cordially invited to the Ely Ball as The Maltings hosts everyone's favourite pantomime - Cinderella - from Friday 9th December 2022 to Monday 2nd January 2023.

Promising a fantastic festive treat the Producers at KD Theatre Productions in association with The Maltings, Cinderella and it's sure to be a show you won't want to miss!

Cinderella wishes for a happier and more exciting life away from her evil Stepsisters. But thankfully, she has her adorable companion, Buttons, to look after her. When the dashing Prince Charming decides to throw a ball to find his future wife, Cinderella may just get the chance she's been looking for. Can Cinderella get to the Ball with the help of the Fairy Godmother? Anything is possible with the help of some mice and a pumpkin!

Cinderella promises to be an unforgettable pantomime experience for the whole family - you'll even be home before midnight! Polish off your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and get ready for the pantomime of the decade!

Tickets for Cinderella are on sale now.