Cast Announced For Caryl Churchill's GLASS. KILL. BLUEBEARD. IMP.

Kwabena Ansah, Caelan Edie, Deborah Findlay, Louisa Harland, Toby Jones, Patrick McNamee, Tom Mothersdale, Rebekah Murrell, Sarah Niles, Leo Rait and Sule Rimi have been cast in the world premiere of Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp., four plays written by Caryl Churchill and directed by James Macdonald. With set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Christopher Shutt.

The four plays will be performed back to back and will run in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, Wednesday 18 September 2019 - Saturday 12 October 2019, with press night on Wednesday 25 September 2019, 7pm.

"I can see her just. Most people can't see her at all."

A girl made of glass. Gods and murders. A serial killer's friends. And a secret in a bottle. Four stories by Caryl Churchill.

Caryl Churchill's most recent play Escaped Alone, opened at the Royal Court to critical acclaim and transferred to New York. Many of her plays which first premiered at the Royal Court are now considered modern classics including Top Girls, A Number and Far Away.

Director James Macdonald's recent work for the Royal Court includes One For Sorrow, The Children (and New York), Escaped Alone (and New York), and The Wolf From The Door.





