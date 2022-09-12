Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For CINDERELLA at the Malthouse Theatre

Cinderella plays at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Thursday 15 December 2022 until Monday 2 January 2023.

Sep. 12, 2022  
Cast Announced For CINDERELLA at the Malthouse Theatre

Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes, 'Cinderella', following last year's record-breaking inaugural production of 'Beauty and the Beast', with casting announced today.

Malthouse favourite Tim Edwards (The Book of Mormon) returns to Canterbury this year to play Cinderella's best friend, Buttons, the production also stars Alice Audrey-O'Hanlon (Mamma Mia!) as Cinderella, Tatenda Madamombe (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Prince Charming, Harry F Brown (The Band) as Dandini, Natasha Hoeberigs (Wicked) as the Fairy Godmother, Joseph Gardner Hodges (Cinderella) as Fanny Hardup, and Dudley Rogers (Titanic) as Annie Hardup.

The ensemble includes: Madeleine Doody, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Isabelle McGee and Aisha Clayson.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last years production with direction by Joseph Gardner Hodges, co-direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson.

Cinderella plays at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Thursday 15 December 2022 until Monday 2 January 2023 with press night on Friday 16 December 2022 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.

You can find Cinderella on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @CanterburyPanto


