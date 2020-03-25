Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre Will Stay Closed Until June

Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre has today announced that it is to stay closed until June.

All performances and activities scheduled up to and including Monday 22 June will not be taking place. This follows last week's announcement that the theatre would shut until 17 April.

Chief Executive Deborah Shaw said customers will be personally contacted in the next two weeks with information about their booking: "We would like to reassure customers that regardless of whether your show is cancelled or rescheduled, you will be entitled to a credit note or refund.

"Our team are working closely with producers and promoters to determine which shows can be rescheduled for a future date. As you can imagine, this is a complex task that we are working to resolve as soon as possible.

"We appreciate your patience and we look forward to the time when we can welcome you back into our theatre."

Customers are asked not to call Box Office but to wait to be contacted. They can also visit marlowetheatre.com or follow the theatre's social media channels for all the latest information.





