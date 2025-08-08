Canterbury's JGH Academy of Theatre Arts Unveils Fifth Anniversary Season

Celebrating five years, the academy will present 'CHRISTMAS: A Musical Celebration' on Thursday 27 November 2025, plus more.
Canterbury's JGH Academy of Theatre Arts has revealed their fifth anniversary season of live performances.
Celebrating five years, the academy will present 'CHRISTMAS: A Musical Celebration' on Thursday 27 November 2025 at St Peter's Church Canterbury, QUEEN and Ben Elton's 'We Will Rock You' from 1 - 5 April 2026, 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' adapted from the book by Neil Gaiman, by Joel Horwood on Saturday 23 May 2026 and Disney's 'Frozen' from 15 - 18 July 2026 at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury!
JGH Academy opened its doors in Canterbury in September 2021 to provide exceptional full-time vocational training in musical theatre performance in Kent, led by theatre producers Joseph Hodges and Jay Gardner and an incomparable faculty of performing arts professionals and boasts a whopping 45 hours of practical training per week!
They now have three courses on offer for students aged 16+, a One-Year Foundation Course, a Two-Year Sixth Form Course (accompanied by a level 3 extended diploma) and a Three-Year Diploma Course (accompanied by a Level 6 Diploma).
Graduates can currently be seen in the West End, on tour across the UK and Internationally and on-board some of the worlds largest cruise liners.
Their patrons are Strictly Come Dancing Winner, Joanne Clifton and Olivier Award-Winning Actress, Jenna Russell.
