Canadian Comedian Russell Peters To Play The UK As Part Of His ACT YOUR AGE World Tour

Russell Peters returns to the global stage with an all new world tour. The first phase of The Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour starts in January 2022 with shows across the US and the UK.

After building his new act in clubs across the United States over the past year, Russell is back with his hilarious take on cancel culture, aging and the current state of the world. "I was supposed to start this tour in 2020, but then, I'm not sure if you guys heard, but something happened...", says Peters.

Additional shows will be added and announced as the tour unfolds across Asia, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and of course, Canada.

The Act Your Age World Tour will be at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday 17th May, The SSE Arena, Wembley (London) on Thursday 19th May and the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Saturday 21st May. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 29th October , available from www.aegpresents.co.uk/RussellPeters2022.

Peters last played the UK in 2018 as part of his Deported World Tour which was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, 'Russell Peters Deported', on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

RUSSELL PETERS: ACT YOUR AGE WORLD TOUR 2022 TOUR DATES

Tuesday 17th May

Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Thursday 19th May

London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Saturday 21st May

Manchester, O2 Apollo

