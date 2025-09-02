Cameron Bernard Jones and Guillermo Názara Will Return to the Crazy Coqs For New Cabaret Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following his acclaimed debut at the venue with Notes & Riffs On Love alongside The Luke Bacchus Trio, lead West End actor and singer Cameron Bernard Jones will return for a new solo concert, featuring a broad repertoire ranging from classic musical theatre tunes to American spirituals and original poetry.

He will be joined by pianist, composer and writer Guillermo Nazara, also returning as the show's music director, following his 2023 debut in There Is Nothing Like A Dame, starring Peter Cummins.

With a double-feature performance scheduled for November 3rd, 2025, the show will include songs by some of Broadway and West End's most celebrated composers, with a bonus original song written by Guillermo Názara especially for the occasion.

Cameron Bernard Jones said:"I am so excited to be back to the Crazy Coqs after the warm welcome Notes & Riffs On Love was received with. This is such a personal concert for both Guillermo and me, and I just can't wait for people to experience all that we have in store — it is truly going to be a magical night!"

Guillermo Názara also said: "Cameron and I have been discussing the idea for this concert for over a year now. I'm so exhilarated that it's finally happening. It's an extraordinary repertoire, which added to his incredible voice, is just simply going to wow everyone.