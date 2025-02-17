Cambridge Arts Theatre Reveals New Leadership For Property Management Trust and Theatre Management Trust

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cambridge Arts Theatre has announced the appointment of a new Chair to its Property Management Trust, as well as the appointment of a new Chair and a team of Trustees to its Theatre Management Trust.

In a significant move to support the ongoing success of the theatre as well as the planned improvements to the venue, Sir Richard Dearlove has been appointed as the new Chair of the Property Management Trust. A former Master of Pembroke College Cambridge and former Chief of The Secret Intelligence Service, Sir Richard Dearlove brings valuable expertise and a vision to the role, ensuring that the theatre's development continues to be managed with the utmost care and efficiency.

Nigel Hugill (CEO of Master Developer, Urban&Civic, Chair of Centre for Cities, former Chair of The Royal Shakespeare Company, and Board Member of the London School of Economics) has been named the new Chair of the Theatre Management Trust to replace the outgoing Ian Mather, who is stepping down after 15 incredible years on the board, including 10 years as Chair. Nigel Hugill will bring a wealth of experience as well as a passion for the arts, which will support the venue's ambitions for broader community participation and continue Cambridge Arts Theatre's dedication to bringing the best in live performance to the region.

Nigel Hugill will be joined by a group of new Trustees, Professor Sir Leszek Borysiewicz (former Cambridge University Vice Chancellor, Chairman of Diamond Light Source Ltd, Trustee of Wolfson Foundation and former Chair of Cancer Research UK), Elizabeth Newman (Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, former Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Kate Pakenham (Independent Producer and consultant, former Executive Director at Donmar Warehouse), Charles Prideaux (Chair of Go Live Theatre Projects, former board member of Gate Theatre Notting Hill and former CEO at Schroders Investment Management Ltd), Nicky Shepard (CEO at Abbey People), Dixi Stewart (MD of SandStone Global Productions, former BBC radio and TV journalist and producer) and Professor Sir Mene Pangalos (formerly Executive Vice President at AstraZeneca). This new group of trustees brings together a mix of skills and experience across theatre, business, and community engagement, reinforcing the theatre's commitment to all areas of their operation.

Ian Mather, outgoing Chair of the Theatre Management Trust, said “I am immensely proud to have served as Chair of the Theatre Management Trust at one of the leading regional theatres in the country. Work is now underway to refurbish the auditorium to a high standard and, funds permitting, build a second performing space. Credit goes to our incredible staff, past and present, and our supporters. As I step down from my role, I am confident that the theatre will continue to flourish under the leadership of our new Chair and Trustees.”

Nigel Hugill, incoming Chair of the Theatre Management Trust, enthused “I am delighted to join Cambridge Arts Theatre at such a pivotal time. Works on the transformation are now well underway, and the benefits of that investment will become marvellously obvious on reopening later this year. We are more determined than ever to keep faith with the founding vision of John Maynard Keynes that the theatre should be integral to the vibrant cultural landscape of an internationally reputed city. The platform is so well laid. We build from here."

Sir Richard Dearlove, incoming Chair of the Property Development Trust, said “I am delighted to be taking on this position during such an important period for Cambridge Arts Theatre and look forward to working with the theatre team to deliver successfully this truly transformational building project which I believe will be of great benefit to the local community.'

