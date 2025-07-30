COUNTING SHEEPS Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A sleepy, sheepy show for babies and toddlers (and very tired grown-ups) comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Counting Sheeps can be seen at the SJT on 26 and 27 August. Snuggle up and join two sheep on a journey through the joys and frustrations of everything bedtime in this musical adventure filled with sensory play for 0-3-year-olds.

Two sheep think they know everything about sleep. They’re experts in the field. But tonight, they’re wide awake…

The performance is 30 minutes long followed by 30 minutes of stay-and-play.

Dreamt up by The Herd Theatre from a concept by Ruby Thompson and Sam Caseley, Counting Sheeps is directed by Ruby Thompson. It’s designed by India Harvey, with music composed by Ysabelle Wombwell.

Counting Sheeps can be seen at the SJT at 11am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 August. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.