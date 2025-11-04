COPLA: A SPANISH CABARET To Return As Part Of VOILA 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HisPanic will present the return of Alejandro Postigo's Copla: A Spanish Cabaret. Practically unknown internationally, Copla is the dramatic, heartfelt music that defined Spain's early musicals and resonates deeply with anyone who loves laughing, crying, and singing along to their favourite diva's melodramatic refrain.

Once repressed under Franco's dictatorship, the raw emotion and soaring melodies of Copla have been reimagined for a new intercultural generation.

Journey through the upheavals of queer migrant experience: living far from home, translating childhood musical memories, and celebrating foreignness through music. Performances will take place from 21 to 22nd November at Theatro Technis.