CLUEDO Visits Theatre Royal Brighton in June

Daniel Casey, star of ITV's Midsummer Murders, joins the cast of the comedy thriller Cluedo as Professor Plum. Casey will be joining Michelle Collins, star of EastEnders and Coronation Street, who is starring as Miss Scarlett. The new play, directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong), visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 June.

Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film CLUE, Cluedo is currently touring until the end of July.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next!

This hilarious spoof of a thriller, will keep you guessing right up to the finale as both the guests and audience try to work out whodunnit.... with what... and where!

This UK premiere production promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the play is written by Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and for the UK production, Mark Bell.

The tour is produced by Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in collaboration with their US producing partners Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment & The Araca Group.