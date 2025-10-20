Cheeyang Ng Brings LEGENDARY to The Other Palace This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from the industry workshop of MĀYĀ: The Musical, award-winning writer and performer Cheeyang Ng will bring their acclaimed solo ritual musical LEGENDARY to London. The production will be presented as part of Musical Bites at The Other Palace on 12 November 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

A Finalist for the Relentless Award and an official selection of the 2025 Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival, Legendary blurs the boundaries between ritual and theatre, inviting audiences into an immersive musical experience exploring mythmaking, queerness, and the act of becoming.

Ng—recipient of the Fred Ebb Award, Jonathan Larson Grant, and Princess Grace Award—is celebrated for merging East-West musical traditions with striking theatrical vision. Developed by Musical Theatre Factory, Goodspeed Musicals, Breaking the Binary, and Lucille Lortel’s 121 Project, Legendary now makes its London debut for one performance only.

“Legendary is about writing yourself into myth when the world has erased you from it,” says Cheeyang. “In a time where trans and Asian identities are marginalized and scapegoated, I choose to center the experience.”

Ng’s work, including MĀYĀ: The Musical and Eastbound, continues to redefine contemporary musical theatre as global, epic, and radically joyful.