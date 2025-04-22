CELTIC THRONE Will Tour The UK This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new show is to tour the UK for the first time, with a blend of Irish dancing, cinematic production, and an awe-inspiring musical score, all coming together in one unique theatrical spectacle.

Celtic Throne – Psalter of Ireland takes traditional Irish dance and modernizes it by blending it with theatre and even some jaw-dropping gymnastics and martial arts. The innovative choreography is brought to life by a cast of 40+ performers, including live musicians, enhanced by stunning costumes, an elaborate set, incredible lighting and special effects, and dramatic video storytelling on a gigantic LED screen.

“Imagine taking a classic Irish dance show, like Riverdance,” explained director Brad Macdonald, “and fusing it with a West End musical and a Hollywood movie. This is just one of many reasons Celtic Throne is truly an incomparable experience.”

After performing more than 70 shows across the US (including at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, the former home of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville), the first ever Celtic Throne UK tour will begin at Birmingham Symphony Hall on 22nd June, travelling onto Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, and Derby before its finale at London's Eventim Apollo. “We're staggered by the opportunity to bring our show to the UK, the home of Celtic culture, and share it with an audience that really appreciates the legacy of Celtic culture and dance,” says Macdonald.

This is the second production created by Celtic Throne, a group of US-based Irish dancers taught and mentored by John Carey, an eight-times World Champion Irish dancer, the former male lead of Lord of the Dance, and the Irish dance choreographer of Heartbeat of Home. “Audiences love our youth,” said Macdonald. “We have some world-class dancers, literally in the top 10 in their age-bracket, but our younger dancers always steal the show—they melt hearts in every city we visit.”

Celtic Throne—Psalter of Ireland presents a mysterious and epic story from the ancient Irish annals about the revered sage, Ollav Fola. The music was written by Brian Byrne, the Golden Globe nominated composer who has worked across theatre, Hollywood films, and with performers such as Bono and Sinead O'Connor. Byrne wrote the music for the acclaimed Irish dance show, Heartbeat of Home.

“Celtic Throne is the ultimate family show,” says Macdonald. Most of the cast and crew is literally formed of brothers and sisters, cousins, mums and dads. “This is another element that makes us so unique. Celtic Throne was made by families for families and it celebrates family—the family chemistry is palpable and audiences are genuinely moved by it.”

Jude Flurry, principal dancer and lead choreographer, described the dancing: “Celtic Throne embraces the legacy of Irish dance, but also explores exciting new frontiers. We have all the traditional fancy footwork and formidable stomps that fans know and love, but it's also fresh and innovative. We're doing things on stage—with martial arts and acrobatics, with props, even using some AI to enhance our dancing—that is totally new!”

Jude's sister, Vienna, is a lead choreographer and dancer, and also sings in the show. “I'm living my dream! I'm not just in a world-class show dancing and singing to amazing music written by one of the greatest Irish composers of our time, I'm on stage with my brother, my cousins and my closest friends. We all love what we do, we're so incredibly thankful for what we have, and we love to share it with the audience!”

Tour Dates

22 June Birmingham Symphony Hall

24 June Manchester Bridgewater Hall

26 June Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

29 June Leeds First Direct Arena

1 July Derby Vailant Live (formerly Becketwell Live)

3 July London Eventim Apollo

