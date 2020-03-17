CATEGORY IS...ROMEO & JULIET is Postponed

Category is...Romeo & Juliet is being postponed.

The following statement has been released:

Due to the uncertainty of the current pandemic, we are postponing Category Is Romeo & Juliet, including the open auditions.



We are beyond excited to tell this story with an incredible cast of BAME, Trans, Queer performers, but only when the time is right.



All tickets will be refunded, and please stay tuned for more information on casting and our new dates.



Stay safe. Be kind.





