CAROLINE: A NEW MUSICAL Will Tour to UK Theatres in 2026

The East Anglian Touring Consortium have announced that its brand-new show Caroline: A New Musical will tour in 2026. Bursting with energy, heart, and soul, their inaugural production brings to life the globally renowned tale of Radio Caroline, celebrating East Anglia’s special connection to a story that rocked the world.

The world premiere will open at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich on 17 April 2026 before visiting Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, New Theatre Peterborough, Mercury Theatre Colchester and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

A radio station for young people! Why do we need that?

Caroline dreams of something more than stacking shelves at the local greengrocers. Her days are routine, but her nights come alive, walking the pier, sharing laughs with her Best Friend Mary, and spinning records with Robbie, her music-mad boyfriend who’s big on charm yet short on direction.

But a music revolution is coming, and Robbie lands a shock gig with Radio Caroline - the pirate radio station blasting pop, soul and rock ’n’ roll from a ship off the Essex coast and suddenly everything changes. Caroline is swept into a tidal wave of music, mayhem and a movement that would shake up British culture forever.

The Musical is inspired by the true story of Radio Caroline, the pirate radio station launched in 1964. Broadcasting pop and rock music from a ship anchored in international waters off the East Anglian coast, Radio Caroline broke the monopoly on radio entertainment, capturing millions of listeners hungry for something new. In 1967, the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act made it illegal to support offshore stations, forcing most to close, but Caroline kept going against the odds. Despite shipwrecks, legal battles, and decades of struggle, it survived and eventually became a licensed station. Today Radio Caroline broadcasts legally in the UK on 648 and DAB, and around the world online.

With a cast of actor-musicians, the musical features iconic hits from the 60’s in a vibrant, heart-warming and rebellious new musical about love, ambition and discovering your own voice.

Caroline: A New Musical is produced by the East Anglian Touring Consortium. It is penned by the award-winning writer Vikki Stone and Directed by Douglas Rintoul (Chief Executive/Artistic Director at the New Wolsey Theatre) and Alex Thorpe (Co-Creative Director at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch).

Essex local Vikki Stone says “It has been a delight to develop Caroline, a bold, loud, and joyfully defiant show which celebrates the rich cultural history of the East Anglia”

Douglas Rintoul adds “As someone who also grew up in the area, I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this extraordinary story home. We are committed to creating high-quality, Original Theatre made by and for the people of East Anglia and what better story to tell than one that’s so deeply rooted in our region’s rebellious, creative spirit? Caroline celebrates the mavericks who changed the airwaves forever, blending wit, heart, and a glorious soundtrack that defined a generation. Audiences can expect an uplifting, joyful, and distinctly East Anglian story told with all the energy, humour, and humanity that defines our actor-musician work.”

The East Anglian Touring Consortium unites eight leading regional arts organisations from across East Anglia: Eastern Angles, HighTide, Landmark Theatres (New Theatre Peterborough), Mercury Theatre Colchester, New Wolsey Theatre, Norwich Theatre, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. Their mission is to create a sustainable, inclusive model for midscale touring, producing Original Theatre that champions local talent and reaches under-served communities. Supported by Arts Council England, it aims to strengthen East Anglia’s creative economy, expand access to the arts, and set a national example for collaborative, environmentally responsible theatre-making.

Paul Jepson CEO and Creative Director at Landmark Theatre, the lead organisation for this phase of funding, confirms “we have a commitment to provide accessible and affordable tickets across the region and will be offering tickets from £15 at every performance across the tour to ensure our communities can join us to celebrate this fantastic local story and enjoy a great night out at their local theatre”

Tour Dates

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

17 April – 02 May 2026

www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

06 – 16 May 2026

New Theatre Peterborough

19 – 23 May 2026

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Mercury Theatre Colchester

03 – 13th June 2026

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

16 – 20 June 2026

www.theatreroyal.org