CAPTAIN CLIFF & THE SEAGULL SQUAD Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in December

Captain Cliff & the Seagull Squad is coming to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre. The production comes from the same team that created last year’s popular Thor’s Great Big Adventure: writer and director Rob Salmon, with original songs by Alice Kynman.

It’s a busy day down at Scarborough’s South Bay. The judges from Britain’s Best Beach are due to arrive any minute but, after a big rush of tourists, the bins are overflowing with rubbish. There’s litter everywhere and a pile of something sticky by the rock shop. Who can save Scarborough?

It’s Captain Cliff and the Seagull Squad to the rescue! Can they clear up all the mess in time?

Presented in collaboration with CU Scarborough, Captain Cliff & the Seagull Squad follows the adventures of the Captain and his team as they complete four missions, one for each season. As always, it’ll be full of songs, silliness, and festive fun.

Captain Cliff & the Seagull Squad is suitable for children aged six and under. All tickets are £6: children under 18 months go free, but need a ticket – please book via the box office. All performances are chilled, allowing for noise and movement in the auditorium, as well as re-entry for anyone who may need time away from the performance.

It can be seen at the SJT from 12 to 21 December. Tickets are on sale now from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

