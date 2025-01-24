CALAMITY JANE Comes To Brighton in April, Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Royal Brighton will welcome Jamie Wilson Productions' revival of The Watermill Theatre's whip-crackin' production of the Broadway and West End hit musical Calamity Jane, based on the much-loved Doris Day movie.

Starring multi-award-winning West End actress Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane, this foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyed though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'... but who for? What are you waiting for, you wild coyotes? Whip-crack-away!

Carrie Hope Fletcher is a three-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner. She recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End). Her previous credits include Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables. Carrie is a 2022 GRAMMY nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album). Carrie went out on her first solo tour in 2023 which was entitled An Open Book – she toured the UK (including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium) and the show was a huge celebration of her career so far. She also embarked on her hugely successful second solo tour, Love Letters, in Autumn 2024. Alongside theatre, Carrie has also written several best-selling novels and has huge social media presence with over 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over 1 million views every month.

Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane is Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown. Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Samuel Holmes as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, RICHARD LOCK as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck, Claire Greenway as Doc. The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.

Marking ten years since the show hit the road the production reunites the previous creative team with Direction by Curve Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman, Kinky Boots), Co-Direction and Choreography by Nick Winston (Shrek The Musical, Burlesque The Musical), Orchestration and Music Supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple, Merrily We Roll Along), and Set and Costume Design by Matthew Wright (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Evita). This production will have Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Calamity Jane was adapted for the stage by Charles K. Freeman from a screenPlay by James O'Hanlon, produced by Warner Bros. With music by Sammy Fain, lyrics by Paul Francis Webster and Orchestral & vocal arrangements by Philip J. Lang.

