CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST Will Embark on Tour From March 2023

Cake - A Parisienne Dance Gig inspired by Marie Antoinette, will be going on a UK tour in Spring 2023.



This brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, is from some of the most exciting figures in modern British Theatre. Cake: The Marie Antionette Playlist will be venturing on a UK tour from March 2023, starting at the Mayflower Studios, Southampton.

Cake: The Marie Antionette playlist has an award-winning creative team including Olivier winner's Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Chris Superstar) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia - The Globe)

Cake combines rap and RnB with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution. When Marie Antoinette married King Louis, her reputation was already tarnished by gossip. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Cake was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers & In the Heights) and promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.



Paul Taylor-Mills presents the return of the highly celebrated annual festival of new musical theatre, MTFestUK 2023, running from 30 January - 11 February 2023 at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

Submissions to be part of this festival are now open, and to submit shows for consideration please email submissions@paultaylormills.com by the closing date on Friday 29 October 2022.

The Festival sets out to promote quality artistry, showcasing new musicals to UK audiences with a view to elevating them to full production, and giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work and the art of collaboration. Paul Taylor-Mills launched the inaugural MTFestUK season at The Other Palace in 2019, followed by a 2020 & 2021 season at The Turbine Theatre.

Tour Dates

Mayflower Studios, Southampton mayflowerstudios.org.uk

13 - 25 March 2023 02380 711 833

The Lowry, Salford thelowry.com

27 March - 01 April 2023 0343 208 6000

The Drum, Plymouth theatreroyal.com/the-drum

03 - 06 April 2023 01752 267222

Curve Theatre, Leicester curveonline.co.uk

17 - 22 April 2023 0116 242 3595

Theatre, Norwich norwichtheatre.org

24 - 29 April 2023 01603 630 000