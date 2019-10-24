Bryony Kimmings Brings Critically Acclaimed Show I'M A PHOENIX, BITCH To HOME Manchester

Following an extended run at Battersea Arts Centre, a sell-out run at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, an Offies 2019 Award win, and a hugely successful run of performances in Australia, Bryony Kimmings (Fake it 'til you Make it, A Pacifists Guide to the War on Cancer, Channel 4's The Sex Clinic: Artist In Residence) brings the critically acclaimed show I'm a Phoenix, Bitch to HOME Manchester from Tuesday 26th November to Saturday 30th November 2019.

I'm a Phoenix, Bitch combines personal stories with epic film, soundscapes and ethereal music to create a powerful, dark and joyful work about motherhood, heartbreak and finding inner strength.

Bryony has spent the last few years on collaborative projects, including co-writing the screenplay for 2019 film Last Christmas with Oscar award-winning actress Emma Thompson, which is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and stars Emilia Clarke (Games of Thrones), developing the musical A Pacifists Guide to the War on Cancer (National Theatre) with theatre company Complicité, and starring in The Sex Clinic: Artist In Residence (Channel 4). However, after years of telling other peoples' stories, recent personal cataclysmic life events have led Bryony back to her original solo practice.

Bryony Kimmings says, "my shows are usually born out of me going: 'We don't talk about this enough, this is problematic in terms of a political or feminist narrative.' My hope with this show is to give the almost unspeakable traumas associated with postnatal depression and an ill child a voice. I wanted to create a show that cuts to the heart of these things but does it in a way that people can relate to."

Join Bryony on an incredible journey as I'm a Phoenix, Bitch creates a new legend; that of the invincible and fearless woman; a tale Bryony wishes she had known from birth.

