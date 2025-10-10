British Youth Music Theatre Will Host LET IT SNOW Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British Youth Music Theatre has announced its annual seasonal celebration, Let It Snow, will take place on 14 December at Woolwich Works — marking BYMT’s first event at the venue.

This one-night-only showcase celebrates BYMT’s 2025 season, featuring highlights from its six new productions and summer camps which develop exciting ideas for new musicals. The evening also includes the presentation of the New Music Theatre Award (NMTA) and culminates in a special company-wide performance of a newly commissioned festive song.

This year’s NMTA winner — to be revealed at Let It Snow — joins a growing list of artists whose work was first recognised by the Award, including: Eden Tredwell, with the 2025 NMTA-winning show The Glamification of Loki, which premiered at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, Bethany Tennick and Iona Ramsay (Welcome to Serene) and Martha Geelan and Jack Godfrey (Babies). The prize includes development and dramaturgical support ahead of a full production in BYMT’s 2026 season.

Let It Snow’s 2025 festive song has been written by Fintan Kealy and Clare Packham, BYMT’s Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer-Writing Team. The duo is currently developing a new musical set to premiere in BYMT’s 2026 season.

The 2025 season saw BYMT deliver work across the UK, from Exeter to Manchester, including its first production in Leeds since the company’s relocation to the city. Throughout the season, BYMT worked with 450 young performers, 25 emerging writers and composers and more than 100 production creatives.

Emily Gray, Creative Director, BYMT: “Let It Snow brings the wider BYMT community of performers, professionals, parents, carers and supporters together. It's a moment in the year when we celebrate the breadth and depth of the work created in just one season. Our Young Company members get to connect beyond their individual productions and summer camps, feeling part of something bigger. This event also gives audiences a unique chance to experience the stories and songs our young people are passionate about sharing in 2025 and an insight into their programme choices for 2026."

Meg, Young Company Panel: “I joined BYMT at 16 with no idea what I wanted to do. After just one year, I’d found my passion—and now I’m studying at a performing arts school. After four years with BYMT, I’ve seen how every project explores bold, relevant themes in totally unique ways. I feel more confident and empowered every year.

Let It Snow brings together young people from across the UK who were part of the same experience but advocating for different stories. It is a chance for everyone to see what each show was about and how passionate every young person involved was. It is a beautiful celebration of all of our individuality and curiosity.”