British Youth Music Theatre To Hold Auditions In Manchester Next Month

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British Youth Music Theatre will hold in-person auditions in Manchester next month, inviting young performers aged 11–21 a chance to take part in its 2026 Season of new music theatre. The auditions will take place on Sunday 8th February at Hope Mill Theatre, with two sessions available to book on their website: 10am–1pm and 2pm–5pm. Audition places must be booked in advance.

Unlike traditional auditions, BYMT’s auditions are designed as three-hour group workshops, led by professional theatre practitioners. Participants will explore acting, singing, and movement together in an ensemble setting, learning all material on the day. There’s no need to prepare anything in advance and no prior experience required. BYMT is seeking anyone aged 11–21 who loves theatre, with a focus on enthusiasm, energy, and a willingness to work collaboratively.

Young people who are successful at audition will be invited to join BYMT’s 2026 Young Company and take part in a two-week residential course during the Easter or Summer holidays in either Birmingham, Exeter, Manchester, Hull, or London. Participants collaborate with professional writers, composers, directors, and choreographers to create and premiere a brand-new musical, performed in a professional theatre at the end of the project.

BYMT Chief Executive and Creative Director Emily Gray said, “BYMT auditions are supportive, inclusive and welcoming — we want young people to feel this is a place where they belong and where their voices matter.” Previous Manchester auditionee and BYMT participant Ash Rodgers said, “BYMT was such a good experience for me for developing my musical theatre skills. The auditions are always a fun and relaxed environment which helps us thrive and bring our best to the room. I’d highly recommend BYMT to all young performers.”

BYMT is unique in producing only original new work, giving young performers the opportunity to help create the musicals of the future with professional creative teams. BYMT has a strong track record in the North West, following their new musical Worn Out, which premiered at Lowry in Salford in summer 2025 and was described by I Love Manchester as “a wonderful independent production full of heart and soul” and “a must watch.”

For more information on BYMT’s 2026 season, visit their website. To book an audition, visit https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/perform-with-us/auditions/for-performers