British Youth Music Theatre Founder Jon Bromwich To Step Down

Jon Bromwich has announced he will be retiring from his role as Executive Producer of British Youth Music Theatre in May 2022. Jon was instrumental in founding the leading musical theatre company (first known as Youth Music Theatre UK) for young people in 2003. He steps down from BYMT to spend time with his wife and family before looking for new challenges in 2023.

Over his eighteen-year tenure Jon has led the charity through periods of both growth and recession, achieving an Olivier nomination for Best New Musical and creating a total of 107 new works of music theatre in 125 productions. During this time the organisation provided over 4,500 young people with life-enhancing experiences creating new work in intense residential courses. In addition, the company provided as many young people again with open access and outreach projects introducing them to the skills of making theatre with music at its heart. A host of alumni now populate the UK's professional theatre and music industries including Ed SHeeran, Sam Smith, Lauren Samuels, Charlotte Ritchie, Jack Bence, Kayleigh McKnight, Lucy Griffiths, Luke McCall, Luke Bayer, Luke Thallon, Genesis Lynea, Gabriel Mokake and Bradley Jaden. Many more took their BYMT experiences into other industries and careers. Throughout, Jon remained committed to new work believing that it was the best way for young people to learn about theatre. In doing so he also provided many writers and composers with a rare chance to take their work straight to production, providing platforms not just for main stream musical writers but for practitioners interested in devising or improvising their way to performance.

Jon Bromwich says "It's been a privilege to work over so many years with such talented young people and creative practitioners. It's also been that rarest of opportunities - the ability to produce work of a high quality without the constraints of commerciality; in essence we have been able to choose whatever we wanted to do (almost) as long as it also gave valuable experiences to young people. Equally, it is something we couldn't have achieved without the commitment of a myriad theatre professionals who wanted to pass on their knowledge and creativity to the next generation - to them, my thanks".

Composer Howard Goodall CBE says "I am sure I speak for many in expressing sadness at Jon Bromwich's departure from BYMT. In a sense he is both its founding father and the guiding light that saw it through its first, trail-blazing, fireworks-in-the-night-sky 18 years. To the great, lasting and growing benefit of thousands of young people, he sought out creative partners, like-minded organisations, generous patrons and enthused supporters, winning them over to BYMT's profoundly transformative mission. He engaged writers, directors, composers, musical directors, designers & choreographers of the highest possible calibre and aptitude to create work with the young performers in BYMT's care because he believed that they should have the very best, no matter how young, inexperienced or - initially - unsure of themselves and their ability. Jon wanted the best for the best. The alchemy of that combination gave those same young people insight, maturity, experience, confidence and a path to express themselves through the development of their innate talents. He is a great loss to the charity. However, like all great initiators, he has left in place a team and a legacy that will further strengthen, widen and nurture BYMT's success long after this adieu. I wish him all warmest wishes for the future, knowing that BYMT's is safe and secure, thanks in large part to his wise, good-humoured and exemplary leadership."

Chair of the board Simon Millson says "On behalf of the current Board and all former Trustees, I want to thank Jon enormously for the hard work, dedication and passion he has driven his 18-year tenure at BYMT. As a founding member, Jon has been instrumental in enabling thousands of young people the opportunity to enjoy life-changing experiences at BYMT and help many into the world of performing arts and theatre. Key to the success of BYMT was Jon's guiding maxim of putting young people at the heart of the creative process for BYMT productions. In this way the young people learn to work with others, develop self-awareness and build self-confidence not only as performers but as people who lead rewarding and fulfilling lives. That in itself is Jon's enduring legacy. On behalf of BYMT and everyone associated with the company - thank you. We wish Jon a retirement full of wonder and joy."

Patron and actress Zoë Wanamaker added "Jon leaving BYMT marks a pivotal moment in the history of the organisation, as it sets its sights on new horizons full of possibilities and inspiring works of music theatre, propelling so many immensely talented young performers forward on their path to professional performing."

BYMT has launched the search for a new Chief Executive and Creative Producer, please see their website here https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/news/blog/we-are-hiring for more information.