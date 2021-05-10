British Theatre Academy Announces Auditions For MATILDA JR.

Are you the next star of Matilda? The British Theatre Academy has announced that it will be launching a brand new production of Matilda Jr. this summer in London.

Children aged 6-18 are encouraged to audition. To learn more or to audition, visit https://btatheatricals.wufoo.com/forms/matilda-auditions/.

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!