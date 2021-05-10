Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

British Theatre Academy Announces Auditions For MATILDA JR.

Children aged 6-18 are encouraged to audition.

May. 10, 2021  

Are you the next star of Matilda? The British Theatre Academy has announced that it will be launching a brand new production of Matilda Jr. this summer in London.

Children aged 6-18 are encouraged to audition. To learn more or to audition, visit https://btatheatricals.wufoo.com/forms/matilda-auditions/.

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Music, Comedy, Theatre and Cabaret Shows Announced For Outdoor Manchester Venue Homeground Photo

Music, Comedy, Theatre and Cabaret Shows Announced For Outdoor Manchester Venue Homeground

BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Extends UK Tour Photo

BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Extends UK Tour

Flute Theatre Will Present Shakespeare Festival For Autistic Individuals and Their Familie Photo

Flute Theatre Will Present Shakespeare Festival For Autistic Individuals and Their Families

Shan Ako, Arthur Darvill, Sophie Evans, Sandra Marvin, and Oliver Tompsett Set For MONDAY Photo

Shan Ako, Arthur Darvill, Sophie Evans, Sandra Marvin, and Oliver Tompsett Set For MONDAY NIGHT AT THE APOLLO on 14 June


More Hot Stories For You

  • SuperBad Theater Company Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • MY JEKYLL & HYDE Preview Available on Pay-Per-View as part of Placer Rep's Anniversary Fundraiser
  • SuperBad Theater Company Announces 2021-2022 Season
  • Dolores Huerta and Josefina Lopez to Testify in Support of Save The Performing Arts Act in Sacramento