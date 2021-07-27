Bristol Old Vic's Family Day Returns This Summer

Following the success of their last Family Day in February 2020, Bristol Old Vic's Heritage and Engagement Teams are inviting families back to discover some of the amazing stories of the theatre's past, present and future.



As the oldest continuously Working Theatre in the English-speaking world, Bristol Old Vic has thousands of tales to tell. They're celebrating their favourites with a day of activities for all the family on Sat 7 August.



Whilst the hugely popular tours and storytelling sessions are booking up fast, there's still plenty to explore on the day. The theatre's foyer will be full of craft activities throughout the day as families can try their hands at theatre design - creating a puppet, paper doll or mask - all inspired by 255 years of amazing design at Bristol Old Vic.



For children who like to keep on the move, families are also invited to try brand-new activity trail The Wildest Show in Town. Hunt for QR codes hidden around the theatre and unlock exciting activities in an interactive adventure with Sonny and his animal friends.



If you fancy a bit of street theatre, Bristol Old Vic Young Company will be showcasing their new show ConspiraSeagull, directed by Katie Storer. Performed on King Street with no ticket required, it marks the Young Company's return to making live theatre with a dive into the serious organised crime of a certain flying villain: seagulls!



And if you or the little ones get peckish, pop-up restaurant Bristol Old Vic Presents... Pizzarova x Grano Kitchen will be serving up an array of delicious Italian food with kid-sized pizza and gnocchi dishes, finished off with some seriously good gelato! (Open from noon).

Family Day Heritage Engagement Coordinator, Harriet Wilson said: "I'm so excited to welcome families back to Bristol Old Vic this summer for a jam-packed day of tours, trails, storytelling, and more. Over lockdown, our innovative digital offer for families meant that while our doors were closed, we could all stay connected - but nothing beats the real thing. So we've taken all our learning from the last year and used it to create our biggest and best family day yet- live and in person. See you there!"