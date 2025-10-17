Bristol Old Vic Unveils New Theatre In Education Program For 2026 As 'Birthday Present To Bristol'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of Bristol Old Vic’s 260th anniversary celebrations, Artistic Director NANCY MEDINA has announced a bold new initiative to bring high-quality theatre directly into Bristol’s state secondary schools. The free Theatre in Education programme will launch in 2026, providing access to live performance for young people who might otherwise never experience theatre.

The new scheme, described by Medina as a “birthday present to Bristol,” unites two of the theatre’s flagship artist development programmes — Made in Bristol, which trains emerging theatre-makers aged 18–25, and the Five Year Commitment Writers initiative. Together, they will create two new plays for young audiences, funded by the BOV Future Fund, that explore British identity and what it means to be British in 2026. The productions will be directed by NANCY MEDINA and Lisa Gregan, the theatre’s Literary & Directors Associate.

“This is our theatre’s 260th birthday, so we want to reflect on our shared past and heritage whilst talking about our present and how we look to the future,” said Medina. “Harnessing our Five Year Commitment writers and our longstanding Made in Bristol initiative to deliver these productions directly into schools shows how Bristol Old Vic is filling the gaps in cultural engagement. We recognise the importance of children having extra-curricular opportunities and feel it’s vital for us to contribute in every way we can.”

At a time when theatre leaders across the UK are calling the decline in arts access an “emergency” (The Stage, 2025), Bristol Old Vic’s project aims to reach students who may never otherwise attend a live performance. The two new works will be written by Sam Parker and Muneera Pilgrim, both participants in the Five Year Commitment residency, and mentored by fellow resident writers Winsome Pinnock and Hannah Khalil.

“There is so much to adore about this project,” said Muneera Pilgrim. “It centres accessibility and collaboration, putting young people’s voices and stories at the heart of the work. This project intentionally disrupts current models of theatre attendance, bringing the magic of theatre to a generation who are shaping their own narratives.”

Sam Parker added: “Having previously led a youth theatre, I jumped at the chance to create something with and for young people. It yields work with a unique originality and spark that allows young audiences to get their heads and hearts inside the big issues we’re all facing right now.”

The Made in Bristol (MIB) company — a year-long residency for emerging artists aged 18–25 — will form the production team for the project. As part of the anniversary year, the 2026 cohort, known as MIB260, will train to deliver the Theatre in Education tour, gaining experience across performance, design, technical theatre, and stage management.

The programme will target schools across Bristol with high numbers of students receiving free school meals or pupil premium support — communities historically underrepresented in cultural engagement.

Rebecca Pierce, Head of Drama at City Academy, praised the initiative: “Seeing good live theatre in school inspires students to develop cultural, social, and moral learning. It supports transferable skills like oracy, empathy, and resourcefulness and evokes a love of the arts and lifelong learning.”

Ross Geoghegan, Faculty Leader for Performing Arts at Cotham School, added: “By bringing high-quality performances directly into schools, Bristol Old Vic ensures all students have access to that magic — not just those who can afford a trip to the theatre. This initiative breaks down barriers and makes the transformative power of live performance truly accessible.”

The Five Year Commitment residency, launched in January 2025, runs through 2030 and provides long-term creative homes for its four playwrights — Pinnock, Khalil, Parker, and Pilgrim — offering the time and support to develop bold new work in collaboration with Bristol Old Vic.

With Made in Bristol celebrating its 16th year and Bristol Old Vic marking 260 years of continuous performance, “Theatre in Education: 260” underscores the institution’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, artistry, and the next generation of theatre-makers.