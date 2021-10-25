Bristol Beacon to Present Hoo-Ha! Festival

Hoo-Ha! Festival will take place at Bristol Beacon on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October 2021 and is a free family festival for half term!

Hoo-Ha! Festival returns for October half term for two jam-packed days of music, dancing, and activities for little people and their families.

This year London Rhymes are starting up a musical bonanza with their eclectic and high energy music to get everyone dancing while Popcorn (feat. Julia Turner & Rachel Dadd) take children's song to a new exciting terrain on Bristol Beacon's main stage.

Kid Carpet's will be making a return for his first live gig in Bristol for several years - featuring hits from all his family shows!

All the levels of Bristol Beacon will be filled with opportunities to get creative with the likes of: Scrap Store, Let's Make Art and Conductive Music.

Plus, firm Hoo-Ha favourites Explorer Dome and Junior Jungle Rave will be returning to thrill young scientific minds and excite Bristol's best young dancers!

London Rhymes

An eclectic, high energy musical bonanza for families that will get everyone dancing and singing! Led by Rosie and a band of amazing live musicians, their tunes have been co-written with parents and young children, and are inspired by the highs, lows and the general madness that is parenting young children! In partnership with Bridging Histories https://www.bridginghistories.com/.

Scrap Store

In partnership with Bridging Histories, Children's Scrap Store will host "Be a monument detective" - a playful junk modelling workshop creating memorials, statues and immortalising idols through scrap!

Linzy Na Nakorn

Registered yoga teacher, Linzy Na Nakorn, will lead a gentle stretch and flow workshop for young children and their families.

Funk Supreme

Funk Supreme will present a wild, interactive body jam to Afro Caribbean and funk and soul beats.

Explorer Dome - The Wonder of Space

Explorer Dome returns with its family-friendly, interactive planetarium show: The Wonder of Space! Children (and adults!) will be able to crawl through the tunnel, enter the magical atmosphere of the dome, meet the experts and immerse themselves amongst stars, planets, constellation myths and legends, the lives and deaths of stars and possibility of life on other worlds!

www.explorerdome.co.uk

Kid Carpet

This will be Kid Carpet's first live gig in Bristol for years. Featuring all the hits from his ridiculous and fun family shows, interactive games and silliness. All served with head nodding fat beats and goofy charm!

https://kidcarpet.co.uk/

Junior Jungle

The world's most uplifting family rave is back! The world's funniest MC, Rocky Patch and DJ Nick Terrific will light up the Beacon dance floor!

Dick & Dom -'Junior Jungle slam the tunes down one after another and when we say tunes we mean BIG tunes! The disco-ers loved them with chants of "more, more"!'

https://www.juniorjungleparty.com/

Popcorn

Popcorn are a Bristol based recording and performing pair of musician mothers who one day, in the spirit of play, experimented singing 4 different songs about rain from 4 different continents over the top of each other. What they discovered surprised and thrilled them and spurred them on to collect and arrange songs from family and friends around the globe, taking the world of children's' song to a new exciting terrain.

Their hope is that these songs will sooth and add sparkle to the magical, intimate and challenging moments shared by parents and carers and their children.

Popcorn are Julia Turner, the leader of Bristol's Bring Your Own Baby Choir, and Bristol singer and songwriter, Rachael Dadd.

https://soundcloud.com/popcornkidsmusic

Scrap Store

Children's Scrap Store will host a "Be a monument detective" playful junk modelling workshop creating memorials, statues and immortalising idols through scrap.

Let's Make Art

Alice and Karen from Let's Make Art; artists in residence from the Arnolfini, will be providing some of their signature fun activities for kids. Children will be able to make a Boxhead with a glow in the dark twist, a colourful shaker or a carnival mask.

Rubbish Portraits

Returning for her second year at Hoo-Ha festival is Bristol based illustrator Lucie Sheridan and her LIVE ART Booth. Lucie draws 'Rubbish Portraits' in 3 just minutes from her magical booth.

RubbishPortraits.com

Bristol Beacon event: https://bristolbeacon.org/whats-on/hoo-ha/