Bristol Beacon to Present Benefit Concert for Ukraine

Bristol Beacon will present a one-off Benefit Event on Saturday 14 May, created by Bozarts Band, in support of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The event starts at 5pm and is free to attend but donations are encouraged. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Bozarts Band is a collective of Bristol's leading musicians and instrumentalists, who will be joined for a uniquely immersive, three-part performance by actress Patrycja Kujawska (Kneehigh Theatre), soprano Katy Garden and special guest, pianist with Ukrainian roots, Veronika Shoot. Their programme will allow attendees to go on a journey around Bristol Beacon's Foyer space, experiencing the happiness, sadness and hope that music evokes.

The event will be totally immersive, and attendees will be able to roam the different spaces and levels of Bristol Beacon's Foyer and be able to get close to those performing.

The event will be a guided exploration through music and verse, inviting the audience to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to form their own emotional response to conflict and the displacement of people around the world.

The programme will conclude with the audience joining the musicians to sing anthems of hope - Va, pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from Verdi's Nabucco and the Ukrainian national anthem.

Tickets can be reserved and donations made via Bristol Beacon's website: https://bristolbeacon.org/whats-on/ukraine-benefit-event/