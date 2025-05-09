Brighton Fringe Review: YOU'RE SO F**KING CROYDON!, The Lantern @ ACT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In You're So F**king Croydon!, writer-performer Katie Hurley dives headfirst into the question: can where you're from dictate who you become? The result is a riotous, nostalgia-drenched journey through adolescence and early adulthood, brimming with bold energy and brutal honesty.

Set against the grey backdrop of Croydon and bursting with noughties attitude, Hurley’s (presumably autobiographical) piece explores the complex interplay between environment and identity. Her story moves from humble beginnings to a chaotic coming-of-age, complete with turbulent relationships, career false starts, and mental health battles that ultimately prove more constraining than any postcode ever could.

Over a tight sixty minutes, Hurley propels the audience through an emotional whirlwind with sharp, jarring transitions that pack an unexpected punch. Embracing the role of a gobby nineties ladette, she is magnetic—belting out R&B anthems, dousing the stage in clouds of what smelt distinctly like Gucci Rush (yes, anyone over 40 will remember that 1999 classic), and nailing dance routines that are far too slick to laugh at. Her physicality and vocal control are remarkable; her commitment to every beat, every step, never wavers. At moments, the show risks overindulgence—some musical interludes linger a touch too long—but her charisma always pulls it back.

The soundtrack is a euphoric blend of 90s and early-00s garage and R&B—pure joy for any elder millennial. One recurring segment featuring a David Bowie character feels like an unnecessary detour, adding little to the narrative or humour. But Hurley doesn’t need the help. She fills the stage with such vivid presence and versatility that you’d rather she didn’t share it.

"This is my stage," she declares more than once. On this evidence, it absolutely is—and long may it stay that way.

You're So F**king Croydon! was written and performed by Katie Hurley at The Lantern @ ACT as part of Brighton Fringe.

Its final performance is Friday 9 May at 19:00

