Brighton Fringe Review: THE SECRET SOCIETY, Laughing Horse @ The Walrus (Tusk Club)

“Project Harvest is approaching . . .”

Walking into The Secret Society in the basement of The Walrus pub definitely feels like you’re about to join a cult - and that’s exactly what it is. Audience members are given a coloured sash with a letter painted on as well as a card, being instructed to not reveal its contents to anyone until the time is right. The sash becomes one’s identity - for example, the person handing us the lanyards was named Mustard Beaver, wearing a yellow sash with a “B” painted on.

Once everyone is seated, the meeting can begin, and it does so in a ritualistic manner involving a recitation, handshake and even a sacred object. We are introduced to the main characters of the Secret Society - #2, the second-in-command to the Great Leader (who’s running a bit late), Mustard Beaver, a man obsessed with order, Emerald Turtle, who clearly has something against Mustard Beaver, and the Elder, the oldest member of the Society who has a tendency to speak in riddles. We are also introduced to the ranking system that rules over the Society, with everyone being split into groups as Beavers, Turtles, Ferrets and Guinea Pigs. Don’t worry if you’re a bit lost reading this - it makes sense when it’s explained during the show!

Without giving too much away - it is a secret society, after all - audience members can expect to work together in order to solve the society’s mysteries and choose what path it goes on. Will Project Harvest be successful? That’s for you to decide . . . Of course, as one might expect from this kind of immersive production, the show heavily relies on audience participation to be successful. Luckily, when I attended, the audience members were happy to participate, coming up with ideas and calling out when needed. A particular highlight for me was when the audience worked to come up with a chat up line that one of the characters could use on another character, leading to some hilarious results.

One of my favourite aspects of The Secret Society is how it is a mix of scripted and improvisational comedy, with a general plotline being established but being flexible enough for the audience to influence how the hour goes. All of the performers are incredibly quick on their feet (it helps that they come from the improvisational background of CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation) and are able to incorporate moments with audience members into the show itself.

There are a few things that will need to be ironed out for future runs, like finding more of a use for the cards that audience members are given at the start of the show, though it may be better to develop these in a longer show where more character development is possible. Some more personal interactions with the characters could also be fun, as I found myself greatly enjoying a conversation I had with the Elder and wanted to learn more about the other characters as well.

The Secret Society is a fun and fascinating mix of scripted and improvisational comedy in an immersive setting, allowing audience members to feel as though they have entered an unknown world and have the ability to influence it. If this is only the beginning for The Secret Society, I cannot wait to see what comes next - Ferrets Forever!

The Secret Society ran on 4 - 5 May at Laughing Horse @ The Walrus (Tusk Club) at Brighton Fringe.

