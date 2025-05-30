Brighton Fringe Review: GLENDA & RITA: LIVE, Rotunda Theatre Brighton - Squeak

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“We used to be in the movies . . .”

Glenda & Rita: Live has a simple concept - Glenda Swing and Rita Herringbone, two former movie stars, are moving from the screen to the stage in an attempt to win back the fame that has faded for them. The catch? They’re still stuck in the world of black-and-white. Literally. The two performers have not only worn outfits made of the two colours - they have painted their skin and done their make-up in black and white as well, making for a truly impressive display of monochrome.

The audience has been invited to celebrate the careers of the two actresses as they reminisce on the past and sing songs from a range of the movies they starred in, telling the stories of their lives as the world began to become colourful. Glenda is the grumpier of the two, a woman who refuses to let go of the past and drowns her sorrows in alcohol. Rita, on the other hand, is sweeter, though she too has some resentment, frequently mentioning her ex-lovers - all of whom are named Billy.

Even though they both come from New York, Glenda and Rita have very different backgrounds. While Rita grew up in a wealthy family with a father who might be a bit too loving, Glenda comes from an Italian family that certainly has ties to the Mafia. But, somehow, the two manage to find each other in Hollywood, starring together in films over the years and building a fanbase. Together, the two starred in the first film, The Popcorn Sisters, establishing them as a powerful duo in Hollywood.

Along with performing songs from their feature films, Glenda and Rita also reenact moments from their lives, again showing the differences between the two women. While Rita would go to the movies with her father on “Dish Night” during the Great Depression, Glenda was helping her father with men trapped in the trunk of their car. These moments manage to be hilarious while also giving some context to the way that Glenda and Rita act as adults, unable to move on.

All the props used in the show are also black-and-white, from a classic clapperboard to a sculpture of a cat. Even though the props aren’t heavily used throughout the show, just seeing them on the two tables next to the performers gives the audience a glimpse into their lives.

All of the songs are incredibly catchy, with most being accompanied by a pre-recorded backing track, though some have Rita playing on a ukulele (black and white, of course!). My particular favourite is “The Professional Blues,” but they were all lovely. I would have liked to see a little bit more of Glenda and Rita adjusting to the modern world, especially after seeing one of the funniest moments in the show where Glenda has some choice words about her costar and Rita has to quickly cover for her friend. There is so much material that could be explored in further shows starring Glenda and Rita, especially when it comes to how they have adjusted to living in a world with colour.

Glenda & Rita: Live is a unique and delightful show for both fans of the black-and-white and technicolour, with the two performers putting on a truly spectacular musical cabaret. Hollywood may have left them behind, but I certainly hope to see more of Glenda and Rita on stage in the future!

Glenda & Rita: Live ran at the Brighton Fringe Festival on 14 - 26 May.

Reader Reviews

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21% David Foster, Susan Birkenhead - BOOP! The Musical - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds