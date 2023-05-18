Brian Conley Will Star in Milton Keynes Theatre Pantomime CINDERELLA

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced that pantomime legend Brian Conley will lead this year's panto cast in the magical family favourite Cinderella from 9 Dec 2023 to 14 Jan 2024.

Iconic comedian, TV and musical theatre star Brian has a career spanning nearly five decades. He has appeared in award-winning West End musicals and television sitcoms, presented his own chat show, recorded five albums and completed numerous sell out tours of the UK, as well as appearing a record eight times on The Royal Variety Performance and starring in over 35 pantomimes. Brian last visited Milton Keynes Theatre in 2017 for pantomime, leaving audiences rolling in the Aisles! Most recently Brian has been on our screens as Rocky in BBC's EastEnders.

Brian said "Panto is a truly magical experience every year, and I can't wait for the magic of Cinderella to begin this Christmas! I loved being in panto in Milton Keynes in 2017 and can't wait to be back on the stage there!"

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said:

"We are delighted to be welcoming the Wonderful Brian Conley back to the theatre in Cinderella this year. Brian is a firm favourite with Milton Keynes Pantomime audiences who we know will bring all the panto magic and laughs we know and love. We can't wait for the season to start and look forward to seeing you all there".

Cinderella is produced by the world's biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, whose chief executive Michael Harrison said:

"It's always a real honour to announce Brian Conley in panto. He's the ultimate showman, combining hilarious comedy, stunning vocals and an awesome stage persona, to make his performance as Buttons second-to-none. With Brian leading the cast, Cinderella at Milton Keynes Theatre is guaranteed to be a show packed with laughter for all the family."

Milton Keynes theatregoers shall go to the ball this Christmas as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her Wicked Stepsisters and with the help of her hilarious friend and one very magical Fairy Godmother, meets her Prince Charming.

With additional casting to be announced, you can expect all of the traditional pantomime ingredients as Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters and meets her Prince. The clock is ticking, so book your tickets now at Click Here