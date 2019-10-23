Brendan Cole Announces Final Big Band Tour, SHOW MAN

Brendan Cole announces today that he will revive his hugely popular 2019 tour for 2020 Show Man, announcing this will be his last big band tour after 10 years of touring 5 exceptional critically acclaimed productions. Show Man opens at Grimsby Auditorium 19 Feb 2020 before touring the UK and Ireland.

Taking its inspiration from the magic of theatre and the movies Show Man brings something for everyone. With his amazingly talented hand-picked championship dancers and scorching eight piece live big band and singers, Brendan will bring audiences many of their favourite Strictly dance styles with choreography full of excitement, intimacy, emotion & skill. With laughter and chat throughout you are guaranteed to have a ball. This is no 'sit back and watch' production; Each show is full on high energy dance dynamite, up close and personal, with superb choreography, stunning lighting and amazing special effects. Expect a cheeky Charleston to Pencil Full of Lead, a sexy Salsa to Despacito, music from Beggin' to Bublé, plus numbers from The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

Brendan Cole is best known from TV favourite Strictly Come Dancing where he danced the first show of the first series and lifted the very first glitterball trophy.

Show Man is Brendan's fifth theatrical production and will see him tour the UK for the twelfth time . He has presented ten hugely successful concert tours to date: Live & Unjudged (2010/2011 x 2/2012), Licence to Thrill (2013 & 2014), A Night To Remember (2015/2016) and All Night Long (2017/2018)

Brendan tells us 'I'm really excited to be bringing back Show Man having toured this production early in 2019 . This is my most exciting tour to date it's so dynamic and theatrical - much more so than any previous tour. We have five male dancers, three female dancers, choirs, a violinist and brand new staging which allows the choreography to be exciting and different; bigger and better lifts, some very strong theatrical numbers as well as a new look set, it really is something special! My aim is to wow the audience and give them everything they'd expect and much, much more.

Brendan continues ' This will be my last big band tour after touring for so many years. I've loved every second of being own the stage with my friends who have now become family. It's time for something different and I'm honoured to be taking Show Man out for one last run. I'm so proud of this production and I'm going out on a high'

If you love live music from one of the best touring bands and exciting and emotive dance this is the show for you. Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate Show Man at his best.

For more information and tour dates visit www.brendancolelive.com or www.pmbpresentations.com





