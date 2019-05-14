Brand New Comedy Musical ACHY BREAKY BRIDE Comes To St Helens Next Month

From the producers that brought audiences Rita, Sue and Bob Too! and The Salon, Regal Entertainments are back with brand-new comedy musical, Achy Breaky Bride next month.

An hilarious jukebox country musical, written by Emma Culshaw and David Paul and directed by Sylvie Gatrill, it comes to St Helens Theatre Royal from Tuesday 4 - Saturday 8 June.

This brand-new comedy includes all the biggest classic country hits to sing along to, including: Crazy, Jolene, Rhinestone Cowboy, Rose Garden, Achy Breaky Heart and many more!

The shows stellar cast includes Radio City's Leanne Campbell; Blood Brothers' Daniel Taylor; Benidorm's Crissy Rock; BBC All Together Now's Divina De Campo; and Rita, Sue and Bob Too! star Olivia Sloyan.

The Ruby Slippers' Emma Vaudrey; The Salon's Jenna Sian O'Hara; and St Helens Theatre Royal newcomer Joshua Ford complete the line-up.

It's never a dull day in Dolly's Dream Dresses, St Helens' boutique Bridal shop run by A Boy Named Sue (Taylor) and his sister Jolene (Campbell).

Radio City breakfast host Leanne Campbell is always an audience favourite. She is well-known to audiences through her many panto appearances and other stage roles, including Carol in The Salon at St Helens Theatre Royal in 2016 and The Epstein Theatre in 2017.

Joining Leanne is Blood Brothers and West End star Daniel Taylor.

Actor, producer and director, Daniel Taylor has previously starred in the title role of Lennon: Through a Glass Onion, a role for which he received critical acclaim. He is also well known for playing Sammy in West End and national tour of Blood Brothers, and Mickey in Alan Bleasdale's 40th anniversary production of Down the Dock Road at Liverpool's Royal Court. Daniel also produces and plays the title role in The Tommy Cooper Show.

Also in the line-up is national treasure Crissy Rock. An award-winning actress, stand-up comedian and best-selling author, she is perhaps best known for playing Janey York in hit ITV sitcom Benidorm and jungle campmate in I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here. Her theatre credits include Escorts: The Musical and Dirty Dusting.

Fresh off the judging panel of BBC's All Together Now, one of the UK's biggest drag artists Divina De Campo also joins the cast. Divina played Destiny in the acclaimed comedy The Ruby Slippers which visited Theatre Royal in 2016.

Emma Vaudrey is a successful stage and screen actress with credits including Lady Killers and Springhill. She recently appeared in psychological thriller Blood Runs Deep at The Unity Theatre, and starred with Divina De Campo in 2016's The Ruby Slippers.

No stranger to St Helens Theatre Royal stage, Olivia Sloyan returns. Her theatre credits include Sue in Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Tia in The Salon, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and both Linda and Brenda in Blood Brothers.

Audiences may recognise Jenna Sian O'Hara from 2017's production of The Salon, and completing the cast is St Helens Theatre Royal newcomer Joshua Ford whose previous theatre credits include productions of Amadeus and West Side Story.

St Helens Theatre Royal Manager, Chantelle Nolan said: "We can't wait to bring St Helens audiences this hilarious musical comedy - it will have you singing and dancing in the aisles one minute and rolling in the aisles laughing the next! It is promises to be a night to remember!"

Watch all the Crazy antics unfold as Sue and Jolene work non-stop from 9-5 to help these blushing brides-to-be prepare for their big days!

Will they make it down the aisle without a hitch? Will they stand by their man proclaiming I Will Always Love You? Don't count on it!

Grab your Stetsons and put on your Cowboy Boots as they are made for walking down to St Helens Theatre Royal this June. You'll have an Achy Breaky Heart if you miss it!

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





