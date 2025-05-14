Bradford 2025 Unveils Summer Season with Public Art, Puppets and the Proms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture will continue this summer with line-up of largescale public art, immersive theatre, innovative music, powerful exhibitions, open-air cinema, and community activity including many free events, all celebrating the rich history and contemporary culture of the city and district.

One of the longest-running street artworks in the world, the RedBall Project, created by US artist Kurt Perschke, will come to Bradford (25-31 May). Having travelled across the globe, this public art project will see a 15-feet diameter red ball pop-up in unexpected locations across the city and countryside.

A journey by steam train on a historic railway will transport theatregoers to experience a site-specific stage adaptation of the Olivier award-winning The Railway Children. The enchanting production will be staged in an engine shed at Oxenhope station, where audiences will arrive after travelling on the line that was used as a location for the 1970 film (16 July – 7 September).

An incredible one-off performance Memories of the Future, created by world-renowned dance company Akram Khan Company and Dance United Yorkshire, brings together a cast of more than 70 participants aged 8 to 79, drawn from diverse communities across Bradford (5 July).

A Good Yarn, a new project from artist Luke Jerram (Museum of the Moon and street piano project Play Me, I’m Yours) and Bradford-based theatre company Bloomin’ Buds, will plait together community memories of the region’s textile heritage into a giant ball of yarn that will be rolled through the streets of Bradford. In Zee and the City a 4-metre-high puppet of a teenage girl will lead an adventure exploring Bradford’s past, present and future as she looks to find a home for nature in the city. These outdoor events will form the centre point of Bradford’s annual 2-day festival of arts BD:Festival (26-27 July).

Bradford’s status as a UNESCO City of Film will be marked with open-air screenings at the historic 1930’s open-air Ilkley Lido in August and the scenic Thornton Viaduct; curated film programmes developed in collaboration with the National Science and Media Museum; and through The Incredible Moving Cinema, a unique movie experience inside an articulated lorry travelling across Bradford from 7 – 15 June.

A series of exhibitions spotlight Bradford’s history from ancient to modern. Ice Age Art Now (21 June – 14 September) at Cliffe Castle Museum will present remarkable objects from the British Museum alongside treasures from the local collections of Bradford District Museums & Galleries from the end of the last Ice Age, some as much as 24,000 years old. At Loading Bay, a new pop-up venue in the centre of the city, Tu i Tam / Tyt i Tam captures Polish and Ukrainian migration into Bradford following the Second World War and the more recent conflicts through rare archival materials and photography (3 – 27 July).

The New Music Biennial will come to Bradford for 2025, with a free three-day festival celebrating music across all genres, taking over venues across the city centre from 6 – 8 June from Bradford Cathedral to the Underground with live performances of new works including many world premieres. The works will then be broadcast on BBC Radio 3, performed at London’s Southbank Centre, and released by NMC Recordings. Also, in partnership with the BBC, Benin-born Angélique Kidjo will pay homage to the rich tapestry of African musical heritage in a special Proms concert at the grade II* listed St George’s Hall (7 September).

The city’s status as an iconic food spot will be highlighted with a series of projects including: The Bradford Selection, a limited-edition tin of biscuits inspired by the flavours, communities and stories of Bradford; Meet Our Mothers, a new cookbook of recipes which have been handed down through generations of families; and the World Curry Festival in mid-September – a fortnight of pop-up dinners, food markets, cook-alongs, talks and tours, all exploring how the dish is a global phenomenon well as a national staple.

Bradford 2025’s touring venue The Beacon will pop up across the district at Bowling Park and at Cliffe Castle over the summer with an array of family friendly events, music and comedy, with all-day festivals from a vibrant celebration of Kenyan culture with Blankets & Wine music festival, and Summer Sounds headlined by Nitin Sawhney - alongside a programme created to mark Refugee Week (16-22 June). In addition, a new series of walks, Bradford on Foot, will encourage people to explore all 144 square miles rural and urban of Bradford, from secret streets and hidden gems to the great wide open.

Further events announced today include: Channels, audio artworks inspired by human-made bodies of water in Bradford District (from 31 May); Pink in the Park, a free fun day out celebrating the hidden histories of Bradford’s LGBTQ+ communities (28 June); RIDE, a raw and powerful blend of rap, dance, music, and theatre created with Gypsy and Traveller communities (19-20 September); Bloom, a magical open-air performance in Shipley created by Upswing contemporary circus (26-27 September); and STRIKE! a spectacular light, sound and projection show marking 19th century protest at Manningham Mills (3-5 October).

