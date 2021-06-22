Boney M Will Perform at Hale Barns Carnival Next Month

Hale Barns Carnival is now less than a month away, and excitement is growing among festival fans with three fantastic nights of music promised including disco legends Boney M - featuring Maizie Williams.

Despite the latest announcement delaying the lifting of all Covid restrictions, the hugely popular event is going ahead as planned and will be bigger than ever with a brilliant line-up over one unmissable long weekend.

This year's carnival takes place from Friday 16 July to Sunday 18 July 2021 - the first time it has been extended over three evenings - and will be a socially distanced event with extra Covid-safe measures in place.

Saturday 17 July sees headliners Boney M - featuring Maizie Williams promising to bring some disco fever to Hale Barns.

The singing sensations dominated the international disco scene during the late 1970s with classic hits like Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Rasputin and number one Rivers of Babylon, while their version of Harry Belafonte's Mary's Boy Child spent four weeks at the top of the UK charts at Christmas 1978.

They also had major chart success with irresistible numbers like Sunny, Brown Girl in the Ring and Hooray! Hooray! It's a Holiday, while along with selling 80 million records worldwide they hold the distinction of having two records in the UK's top 11 best-selling singles of all time.

Earlier this year the group was back at the top of the charts when a Majestic and Boney M remix of Rasputin reached number one in The Official Big Top 40.

Maizie Williams said: "We've only been able to do one small show since the pandemic started so we really can't wait to get back out on a big stage again - we're going to be performing like crazy!

"It's going to be an extra special show because along with all our other big hits, we're also going to be singing our Tik Tok sensation Rasputin. We're really excited and we hope everyone comes out to join us. We can guarantee you a great night."

Electro-acoustic ensemble String Infusion will appear in support.

Boney M headlines one of three memorable nights of music.

A special Proms with Russell Watson officially opens Hale Barns Carnival 2021 on the evening of Friday 16 July.

Then on Sunday 18 July an Eighties extravaganza is promised, headlined by Katrina and the Waves and 5 Star featuring Denise Pearson, and with support from Doctor and the Medics.

All ticket revenue from the evening concerts will be donated towards community projects and charities. One ongoing project supported by the event is to help fund the building of a new community hall in Hale Barns, which will provide a platform to showcase local talent and run adult learning and youth projects.

When it was staged in 2019 the festival raised more than £100,000 for the local community.

The live concerts are once again complemented by a two-day free Hale Barns Carnival family event on the Saturday and Sunday (17 and 18 July).

The daytime programme will feature attractions including local performances and live music, a craft activity tent, traditional fun fair rides, a makers' market, food village and bars.

This year the popular Supercars paddock boasts vehicles from the big and small screen including cars which had a starring role in James Bond, The Saint and Only Fools and Horses.

Daytime entry is free from 12 noon until 5pm.

The carnival weekend will be staged with measures in place, including more space and hand sanitizer stations, to ensure a relaxed and safe event for all the family.

However, a planned preview party concert at the Garrick Playhouse in Altrincham starring Odyssey along with special guest, Mama Used to Say singer Junior Giscombe, has been postponed until later in the year.

Organiser Max Eden from Hale Barns Events said: "Like anyone who is organising a special event this year, we're obviously disappointed that the Government has decided to postpone the lifting of all remaining Covid restrictions until at least July 19. But that will not stop Hale Barns Carnival from going ahead as planned.

"We have rigorous Covid-safe measures in place to ensure everyone can enjoy the full festival with confidence, and we know how much people are looking forward to it, especially after we had to postpone the 2020 event.

"This is a fantastic full programme - our biggest yet in fact, including an appearance from the legendary Boney M who we're really excited to welcome to Hale Barns. If the carnival had a roof they would definitely ra ra raise it with their fantastic festival set!"

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now.

There are also special VIP pods for up to 10 people available to hire, giving access to a premium bar, full at-table waitress service and VIP toilets.

Website: www.halebarnscarnival.co.uk