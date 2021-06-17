Bodywork Company Announces New Commercial Dance Course Lead By Industry Professionals

This autumn, a collective of the UK's leading professional commercial dancers will be offering a brand-new training experience with Bodywork Company's The Society of Commercial. Representing the cutting edge of a fast-evolving industry, this exclusive training experience will expose participants to new choreography and techniques, honing their craft across an intensive 12-week course. Participants will receive expert training in all styles of commercial dance from eight industry professionals.

The programme will be led by incredible talents, including world famous hip-hop dance extraordinaire John Graham, who has worked with global artists Beyoncé, Elton John, Janet Jackson, and Justin Bieber; ZooNation Dance Company's Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer for acclaimed hit-musical SIX, and resident choreographer on Hamilton; Lizzie Gough from Dance, Dance, Dance on ITV1, BBC's So You Think You Can Dance, and upcoming director of ZooNation's smash hit show Message In A Bottle; renowned krump dancer Duwane Taylor; Vikki Clark, MTV EMA dancer for Mabel and Becky G; Sammi Lee Jayne, current Dua Lipa dancer for her tours, videos and most recently the Brits; and Cece Nama, who performs with Zara Larsson and Ed Sheeran.

Taking place at Bodywork Company Dance Studios in Cambridge, participants will benefit from the studio's industry-standard facilities and support. The Company ensures that all students are given the tools to succeed: 99% of Bodywork graduates work in the industry within 12 months of completing their training, appearing in shows such as Six, Magic Mike, Motown The Musical, Dreamgirls and The Lion King.

Bodywork Company's Vice Principle Michael Quinn comments, We're thrilled to bring this exciting course to Bodywork, offering up-and-coming dancers the chance to learn from acclaimed industry professionals, and get an insight into the industry. We have assembled an incredible team of talent and look forward to discovering and unlocking your potential for commercial dance!

With only 20 places available this is a competitive and exclusive course, offering the chance to gain exposure within the commercial dance community. Applications are now open. Applicants should send a video audition, including a personal introduction and a commercial dance solo, via WeTransfer to thesociety@bodyworkds.co.uk.