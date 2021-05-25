Body Movements Brings Festival Of Queer Club Culture To Hackney Wick

Clebrating the full spectrum of queer club culture, Body Movements is a brand new festival taking place across 16 spaces in Hackney Wick, London on Saturday 9th October 2021.

Uniting LGBTQI+ collectives from across the UK dance music scene and beyond, Body Movements invites the queer community to join together for a kaleidoscopic celebration, sharing stages, dancefloors, energy and body movements.

From solid party starters, to performance troops and some of the the most imitable creative minds in queer club culture, each collective will bring their own style and flaire to the show.

Offering a unique day and night programme, the carefully curated lineup will see over 40 emerging and established queer, non-binary and trans artists, performing across Hackney Wick's industrial labyrinth. Announced in the coming weeks, Body Movements' music programme is unlike anything seen before in London.

From grassroots talent to international greats from the global LGBTQI+ community, Body Movements aims to shine a light on the people who remain integral to LGBTQI+ club culture.

Body Movements co-Founder and Music Director, Saoirse Ryan said "The queer clubbing scene has always been renound for some of the best parties to ever exist. Body Movements wants to give prominence to those artists, parties and clubbers by bringing them all together and serving up a truly unique festival for the UK"

Body Movements Co-Founder and Little Gay Brother stalwart, Clayton Wright adds "Body Movements is the first time that these queer music makers and crews, who make our industry so exciting and formidable, have come together like this.

It's about solidarity, celebrating each other's subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before. Everyone involved is pushing boundaries and creating spaces that are hugely important to our LGBTQI+ community. It's queer clubbing at its finest."

Presale tickets will be available from Resident Advisor at 10am on Thursday 27th May with general sale tickets available from 10am on Friday 28th May. For access to presale tickets, signup here: https://ra.co/pre/1443138

Body Movements on socials: instagram.com/bodymovementsfestival facebook.com/bodymovementsfest