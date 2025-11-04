Blackstock Market In Liverpool To Host Festive Holiday Events In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Christmas will come to Blackstock Market in Liverpool with a full lineup of holiday entertainment, including comedy, magic, pantomime, live DJs, and family-friendly festivities. Running throughout November and December, the celebrations will feature seasonal shows from Hot Water Comedy Club, immersive party experiences, and free weekend fundays for families. The Blackstock Street venue will welcome guests into a glittering holiday experience designed for friends, families, and coworkers alike.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of festive experiences at the Blackstock Street venue. Comedy lovers can catch Christmas Comedy Nights at the Hot Water Comedy Club throughout November and December, featuring headline acts, household names, and rising stars delivering seasonal stand-up guaranteed to spread holiday cheer. Those looking for a high-energy night out can experience SaXmas – Miracle on Blackstock Street, an immersive Christmas party complete with DJs, live sax sets, mischievous characters, and a snow-filled finale, perfect for office parties or groups of friends.

For an evening of mystery and wonder, The Magic Table combines whisky and world-class sleight of hand as magicians perform mind-blowing tricks tableside every Friday and Saturday night inside the intimate Whisky & Water bar, home to a collection of more than 400 whiskies from around the globe. Meanwhile, Santa Soirée transforms the Blackstock Roof Garden into a cosy indoor celebration filled with music, food, and festive flair.

Families can get into the spirit with A Christmas Picnic with the Characters, a dining event featuring festive food and surprise appearances by beloved Christmas figures, or enjoy Free Christmas Family Fundays every Sunday through December 25. These daytime gatherings include live music, dancing, Santa letter writing, face painting, and plenty of seasonal surprises.

Adding to the merriment, Hot Water Comedy Club presents two original Christmas Pantomimes—unpredictable, music-filled productions blending improv, comedy, and mischief for audiences of all ages. Private Christmas parties are also available for groups of up to 140 guests, with function rooms featuring their own bars, cosy lighting, and exposed brick décor. Blackstock Market offers customizable catering, drinks packages, and DJs, creating the perfect setting for festive celebrations with friends or colleagues.

Blackstock Market, the brainchild of Hot Water Comedy founders Paul and Binty Blair, opened its doors in April 2024 and has already welcomed more than half a million visitors. “We had a spooktacular Halloween here at Blackstock Market and now we're looking forward to a very special Christmas season filled with good cheer and lots of laughter,” said Paul Blair. “I’m very proud of the programme we’ve created for visitors of all ages this year. Blackstock Market will be transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, becoming the place to celebrate and create some very special Christmas memories with family and friends.”