Blackeyed Theatre's OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Blackeyed Theatre’s critically acclaimed revival of Oh What a Lovely War heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Marking the 60th anniversary of Joan Littlewood’s epic anti-war musical, the award-nominated production plays at the SJT from Wednesday 6 to Saturday 9 March.

A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What a Lovely War delights and shocks in equal measure, bringing home the realities of war to audiences across the UK. Now, more than ever, it holds a mirror up to the world and speaks to us all.

Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, Oh What a Lovely War remains a classic of modern theatre, a fusion of timeless songs (including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary), razor-sharp satire and high jinks, offering a joyously scathing account of the First World War. Wildly satirical, visually stunning, and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself.

The cast comprises Tom Benjamin (Fire Songs, Frozen Light; Rewind, Ephemeral Ensemble), 2023 Rose Bruford graduate Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley (Once, Barn Theatre; Summer in the City, The Gatehouse; Caligari, Underbelly), Alice E Mayer (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre; The Chronicles of Wild Hollow, Audible; Y Mabinogi, Welsh tour), Chioma Uma (Brief Encounter, New Wolsey and UK tour; Kiss Me Kate, Watermill Theatre; Cinderella The Rockin’ Panto!, New Wolsey Theatre) and Euan Wilson (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Vienna English Theatre; The Great Gatsby, Immersive London; Stick Man, UK tour).

The production is directed by Nicky Allpress (The Shape of Things, Park Theatre; The Walworth Farce, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre), with musical direction by ELLIE VERKERK (Burnt City, Punchdrunk; The Color Purple, UK tour; SIX, West End and UK tour) and movement direction by Adam Haigh (The Mikado, Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour; Ruddigore, Wilton’s Music Hall; Kiss Me Kate, Leicester Curve).

Nicky says: “I’m so thrilled to be directing this unique piece of theatrical history, having followed Blackeyed Theatre and their extraordinary work for many years. One of the most exciting things about Oh What a Lovely War is how universal, timeless, and ever relevant it is, and testament to the brilliance of the work is how it can bear endless reinterpretation. Our concept will explore the idea of war as a circus, with an incredibly talented company of actor-musicians bringing Joan Littlewood's ground-breaking classic to life with music, comedy, and stories.”

Blackeyed Theatre’s Artistic Director Adrian McDougall says: “I’m so proud of the entire team who have put together this incredible show. The experience this group of artists creates for our audiences night after night is nothing short of astonishing, and the response to the production bears that out. It’s also worth mentioning that our entire 2024 cast graduated from the same college, Rose Bruford, which is a real testament to the quality of its training! 2024 marks our 20th birthday, and I’m very proud not only that we continue to create shows of the quality of Oh What A Lovely War but that we do so sustainably with little or no funding and against an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape. I like to think Joan Littlewood would approve.”

Oh What a Lovely War can be seen at the SJT from Wednesday 6 to Saturday 9 March at 7.30pm, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 7 and 2.30pm on Saturday 9 March. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com