Blackeyed Theatre to Stream JANE EYRE for Free

Following the premature closure of its international tour of Jane Eyre as a result of COVID-19, Blackeyed Theatre are making the production available to watch online free of charge from Sunday 10 May until Sunday 17 May.

A gothic masterpiece of tempestuous passions and dark secrets, Jane Eyre tells the thrilling story of an orphan girl and her journey from a childhood of loneliness and cruelty to a life at Thornfield Hall and an unlikely relationship with the mysterious Mr Rochester. Falling in love, she gradually uncovers a hidden past to the gloomy, forbidding Thornfield Hall, a terrible secret that forces her to make a heart-wrenching choice.

Captivating, brooding and intensely powerful, Jane Eyre is a moving and unforgettable portrayal of one woman's quest for equality and freedom, and lives as one of the great triumphs of storytelling.

Adapted by Nick Lane from Charlotte Brontë's gothic masterpiece, the acclaimed production, which features live music composed by George Jennings, has been seen by over 20,000 people in 40 towns and cities across the UK. It will premiere on YouTube on Sunday 10 May at 19:30 and it will be available to watch free of charge until Sunday 17 May at 23:30.

Artistic Director Adrian McDougall said, Ever since we had to close Jane Eyre, we have been working to develop a response to life without theatres. Like so many, we're facing a sobering challenge but it's one we've embraced as an opportunity not only to survive the storm but to be stronger, more collaborative and more resilient as an arts provider once theatres reopen. The streaming of Jane Eyre is just one of many initiatives designed to support our artists, engage our audience and ensure our sustainability. It's a production we're proud of, and we're delighted to share it with an online audience.

Jane Eyre will be available to view on Blackeyed Theatre's YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeQAlhAAFYu-fW59bug4DZA - and via the company's digital media page, HUB - http://www.blackeyedtheatre.co.uk/hub/ - from Sunday 10 May at 19:30.

Jane Eyre is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park in Bracknell and supported by Arts Council England.





