Birmingham's Old Rep Theatre to Host Launch of Bernard Shaw and British Regional Repertory Movement

Birmingham's iconic Old Rep Theatre will host the launch of Bernard Shaw and the British Regional Repertory Movement, an exciting new book by Dr. Soudabeh Ananisarab, published by Palgrave Macmillan.

The first study of its kind, the book uncovers Shaw's vital and long-overlooked involvement with the early twentieth-century British repertory movement. Drawing on extensive archival research, Dr. Ananisarab reveals how regional theatres across the UK became crucial stages for Shaw's radical ideas—offering artistic innovation and political critique outside the commercialism of London's West End.

The launch event will feature a presentation by Dr. Ananisarab, alongside original dramatic scenes inspired by the book's content, performed as rehearsed readings by student actors from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Directed by Jonas Cemm, Artistic Director of SHAW2020 Theatre Company, the scenes imaginatively reconstruct real-life episodes from Shaw's collaborations with regional theatre-makers. Cemm will also read as Shaw in a dramatised role.

Set in the historic Old Rep—the country's first purpose-built repertory theatre—the evening promises to bring both scholarly insight and theatrical energy to a forgotten chapter of British theatre history.

Admission is free but booking is required. For tickets and details, click HERE.