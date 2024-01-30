Birmingham's Lunar New Year 2024 Full Programme Revealed

Birmingham's Lunar New Year Festival shines a spotlight on the fantastic talent within the region and celebrates the many communities marking the Lunar New Year.

Celebrations will take place in Southside District on Sunday 11 February 2024, the full programme is available here: birminghamhippodrome.com/lunarnewyear

Lunar New Year 2024 is Produced by Birmingham Hippodrome with Principal Partners Birmingham Chinese Festival Committee and Birmingham Chinatown Business Association, Uber Eats return as sponsors of the Festival Stage, the heart of the celebrations on Hippodrome Square.

Running from 12noon until 6pm, expect all the favourites from the traditional waking of the Lion ‘Dim Jing' to Dragon dances representing power, strength and good luck. It will be a day of performance from Tai Chi to Chinese Opera to K-pop dance to martial arts showcases. Join in with family activities and face painting, visit the craft market stalls and come along to the spectacular firework finale, all welcoming in the Year of the Dragon.

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We are delighted that alongside our partners Birmingham Chinese Festival Committee and Birmingham Chinatown Business Association, and with the support of our funders, we can announce such a packed programme for Lunar New Year 2024.

"We can't wait to welcome the community to the Southside District, inside and outside Birmingham Hippodrome, for a day of celebration, performances and family fun."

James Wong, Chair of the Birmingham Chinese Festival Committee said: "Everyone's favourites are on the bill for Lunar New Year 2024 from the traditional waking of the Lion ‘Dim Jing' to Dragon dances representing power, strength and good luck for the New Year to Pom Pom – our giant 10 foot panda – out and about welcoming festival goers throughout the day, we look forward to seeing all your selfies!"

Kin Bong Lam, Chair of the Birmingham Chinatown Business Association added: "It's a packed programme with something for all communities, our Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations will really put Southside on the map. Join us all afternoon as we welcome in the Year of the Dragon and stay for the firework finale as we look ahead to a year of creativity, energy, fierceness, and kindness."

The Uber Eats Festival Stage in Hippodrome Square runs from 12pm until 6pm and will present a packed programme starting with the traditional waking of the Lion ‘Dim Jing' starting the festivities with firecrackers. Expect to see drummers, face changer performances, school choirs, musicians, K-Pop dance and traditional Chinese dance performances on stage at the heart of the festival site.

From 12pm until 5.30pm step into Birmingham Hippodrome's foyer for free family activities and facepainting. Decorate dragon puppets as well as trying calligraphy or colouring traditional Lunar New Year Zodiac animals and messages. Festival goers can write their own new year wish on a Dragon scale and pin it on a piece of newly commissioned Dragon artwork. These activities are supported by the Birmingham Chinese School.

Throughout the afternoon drop into the Level 1 Foyer for dance workshops and take part in a K-Pop (suitable for age 8+) or Traditional Chinese Fan dance workshop (for ages 4+). In the Patrick Studio enjoy a performance showcase from MOVE Midlands a cohort of New Earth Theatre alumni who are empowering British East & South East Asian creatives to create new productions which share stories and voices of the underrepresented (note, the 4.30pm performance is for aged 18+ only). Also, inside the building, at the Thorp Street Atrium, visit Hsiaoling Houston's debut fine art exhibition.

Inge Street and Hurst Street are host to the Craft Market, Funfair Rides and Street Food from 12pm until 6pm and of course throughout the day look out for pop up surprises from dragon and lion dances to Pom Pom the giant ten-foot panda.

From 5.45pm gather in Hippodrome Square for the Fireworks Finale closing the festivities with a spectacular colourful display, the fireworks display is known in Chinese culture to drive away bad spirits and monsters who are afraid of loud sounds and the colour red.

Accessibility is at the heart of the Lunar New Year festivities, on the day head to the Access Hub at the front of Birmingham Hippodrome to find out about the festival, details on the chill out zone and accessible viewing point, borrow ear defenders, fidget toys and audio description headsets. The programme on the Uber Eats Festival stage will have British Sign Language interpretation throughout.

This year's Lunar New Year festival is supported by Bentley, Southside Business District, The Arcadian, The Birmingham Chinese School, Birmingham Chinatown Lions, Berkeley St Joseph, Birmingham Rainbow Casino & Hollywood Monster.

Join Birmingham Hippodrome and all the funders and supporters in wishing each other Happy New Year, Xin Nian Kuai Le (in Mandarin) or Sun Nin Faai Lok (in Cantonese).

For further information visit: birminghamhippodrome.com/lunarnewyear