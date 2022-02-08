Birmingham Rep Announce Free Open Day

Birmingham Rep are offering members of the public a chance to take a peek behind the scenes at the city's only premiere producing theatre with a free Open Day on Saturday 26 February.

The full day of activities for all the family will take members of the public behind the scenes of Birmingham's famous theatre, the only large-scale theatre in the city that builds all of its own productions on site from scratch, including huge sets and beautiful costumes.

From 10am-4pm, families can enjoy backstage tours, workshops, performances, technical demonstrations, heritage talks plus the chance to purchase incredible garments in The Rep's costume sale.

Artistic Director, Sean Foley and Executive Director, Rachael Thomas said; "We are thrilled to be throwing open our doors and inviting the people of Birmingham and beyond into their theatre for a day packed full of free activities on 26 February.

"The Rep is a theatre for everyone, all are welcome. Please come and join us for exciting backstage tours, see the workshops where our sets and theatre designs come to life, tread the boards on our huge main stage where some of the UK's greatest actors have performed, or join us for a series of workshops and learn about the theatre's rich history."

The Open Day will include short backstage tours led by The Rep's dedicated volunteers as they take you on a look around the fascinating theatre building. Learn about The Rep's long theatrical history and take a peek at backstage spaces usually closed to the public including the huge workshop and paintshop where sets are created from scratch for Rep productions.

The Rep's Costume Sale will allow visitors a rare chance to riffle through rails of fabulous items and outfits from the theatre's costume stores and take them home. The Rep's renowned wardrobe department has been making costumes in our current building for 50 years, with many gems to discover. All proceeds raised will go toward the Open House Appeal.

Families can also discover backstage secrets with exclusive interactive demonstrations from The Rep's leading Technical and Production team. Professionals in lighting, sound, costume, technical drawing, carpentry and stage management will be offering a peek at how theatre magic is made.

From early years through to ages 11-16, young people can join The Rep's renowned Creative Learning team for a series of four different theatre-based workshops throughout the day. All workshops will have a sign-up sheet from 10am onwards with a limit of 25 participants per workshop.

Attendees can also delve into The Rep's rich theatrical history with a variety of fascinating talks hosted by The Rep's volunteers plus the chance to watch as Young Rep members aged 18-25 perform extracts from some of Shakespeare's most notable works throughout the theatres Foyer spaces.

With so much to discover, early arrival is recommended but advance booking is not required.

The Rep's Open Day will take place between 10am-4pm on Saturday 26 February. For more information visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk.