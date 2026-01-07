Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host Conference For Teachers In Collaboration With The National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drama teachers looking for new year inspiration can apply to join an inspiring conference taking place at Birmingham Hippodrome in February.

The National Theatre's annual Drama Teacher Conference is taking place Monday 16 – Tuesday 17 February. This two-day event is designed to inspire, empower and connect Drama teachers from across the country and is an opportunity for teachers to enhance their skills and learn from leading industry professionals.

The conference includes an exciting programme of panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and creative exploration led by some of the most dynamic voices in contemporary theatre.

This year's artists include: Graeae Theatre Company, Gecko Theatre, Kneehigh Theatre, Shakespeare North, the National Theatre's Director Indhu Rubasingham and many more.

The event will also see local artists involved, including Birmingham Hippodrome's New Work & Artist Development Manager Anna Himali Howard, Amerah Saleh (former poet laureate of Birmingham), Corey Campbell (Creative Director, Belgrade Theatre), Melody Sinclair (Associate Director, SIX The Musical and co-founder of Marshon Dance) and Birmingham Hippodrome's Learning Artist & Community Coordinator Ashlee Elizabeth-Lolo.

Ellara Wakely, Head of Schools Engagement at the National Theatre said: "The Drama Teacher Conference is a brilliant opportunity for teachers across the country to come together as artists to develop their own drama teaching practise and learn from some of the most exciting contemporary practitioners today. We're excited to host the conference at Birmingham Hippodrome for the first time, working with brilliant local artists and organisations to support teachers to make the biggest impact in the classroom, whilst giving space for them to connect, experiment and be inspired".

Applications are open for teachers to apply, tickets cost £100 for one day, with an offer of £150 for two days.



A limited number of bursaries are available for eligible schools. Find out more and apply here.