Birmingham Hippodrome Welcomes Anand Bhatt as Director of Creative Programmes

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced that Dance City's Anand Bhatt will be joining the organisation as Director of Creative Programmes.

The role will see Bhatt lead the Hippodrome's Learning & Participation, New Musicals, New Work and Artist Development, Festivals and Access programmes of work.

His is currently Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Dance City where he commandeered the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic whilst being awarded ‘Outstanding' by Arts Council England on the Creative Case for diversity. More broadly, Anand is a cultural leader and producer originally from Leicester. He has been a champion for South Asian dance in the Midlands, founding the Desi Masti studio space, which became the largest South Asian dance organisation. He co-founded Aakash Odedra Company in 2011, which went on to be one of the UK's fastest growing contemporary dance companies. As an independent producer Anand has forged international premieres for new works as well as multiple UK tours.

He was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2021 for services to Dance and Community.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We can't wait for Anand to join the team. He has incredible experience combined with true passion not just for arts and culture, but for the region. He will no doubt continue to grow and strengthen our work with the audiences, communities and creatives of Birmingham and the West Midlands.”

Anand added: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Birmingham Hippodrome. The organisation has a special place in my heart as a space that has enabled me to develop my own craft in my formative days. The Hippodrome's ambition for the city, the region and beyond, is very exciting and I will support that vision in every way I can. I am looking forward to working with Jon, wider colleagues and trustees as well as getting to know the community and artists.”

Anand will start at Birmingham Hippodrome in March.