Birmingham Hippodrome Celebrate Their 120th Birthday With A Free Circus-Themed Open Day

On Saturday 26 October, Birmingham Hippodrome will be celebrating its 120th birthday by heading back to the theatres origins as a circus with a free open day for all the family.

To mark 120 years since originally opening its doors in 1899 as the "Tower of Varieties and Circus", a number of free circus themed performances and activities will be taking place throughout the building, including the main auditorium, foyer and Patrick Studio, as well as outside in Hippodrome Square.

A range of jaw-dropping performances begin at 1pm, including appearances from Spanish Fire performers, Chango Fuego and Symoné, a hula-hopping roller-skating cabaret act not to be missed. The Acrochaps will dazzle and amaze with their strongman stunts, the Clockwork Ballerina will come to life in a flare of pirouettes and arabesques and Hannah Finn, Contortion Girl is set to stun with her flexibility and strength. Free performances will be taking place between 1pm-3pm and 6:30pm-7:30pm in and around Birmingham Hippodrome.

Families can also enjoy a free drop-in circus skills workshop for over 7s from 2:15pm plus a Heritage Talk on the history of Variety and Vaudeville from 6:15pm. Schools from Birmingham Hippodrome's own Education Network will also have the chance to step into the spotlight with performances throughout the afternoon.

The celebrations coincide with the opening weekend of the dazzling Circus 1903 which runs from Friday 25 October - Saturday 2 November. Direct from a sell-out run at London's Southbank Centre, audiences can expect all of the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus.

The show includes sensational life-sized elephants Queenie and Peanut, stunningly created by the award-winning team behind War Horse, who will take to the stage alongside Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade plus a huge cast of jaw-dropping acts from across the globe.

For more information and a full open day schedule visit birminghamhippodrome.com.





