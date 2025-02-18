Billy Idol to Play Wembley Arena Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock n' roll legendÂ Billy Idol,Â recently nominated for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, returns to the UK for a very special date at theÂ OVO Wembley ArenaÂ onÂ Tuesday 24thÂ June 2025. This show comes two days after Idol's appearance at theÂ Forever Now FestivalÂ at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes. These are his only UK appearances in 2025.

Tickets for the OVO Wembley Arena gig are availableÂ here, and will be on sale Friday 21stÂ February 2025 from 10am. Billy Idol will be joined by special guests and post-punk legendsÂ New Model Army.Â Â

This will be Billy Idol's first UK visit since his arena tour of 2022. The world's favourite rebel brings with him his regular touring band featuring his long-time guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens alongside Stephen McGrath (bass, backing vocals), Billy Morrison (guitar, backing vocals), Paul Trudeau (keyboards, backing vocals) and drummer Erik Eldenius.

About Billy Idol

For close to half a century, Billy Idol has been one ofÂ theÂ faces and voices of rock Â’nÂ’ roll, with an artistic resumÃ© to match his iconic image. Having emerged as the camera-ready frontman for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981, Idol forged his legendary status with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock n'roll decadence.

Embracing the new MTV music channel, videos forÂ White Wedding,Â Rebel YellÂ andÂ Eyes Without A FaceÂ established Idol as one of the iconic performers of his generation, a position he still holds today.

Most recently Billy Idol has shown that he has lost none of his early fire with two outstanding, and critically acclaimed, EPs:Â The RoadsideÂ (2021) reflecting on his near-fatal motorcycle accident of 1990 andÂ The CageÂ (2023).Â Watch out for details of new studio album soon. In February 2025 Billy Idol was nominated onto the ballot for induction into the Rock&Roll Hall of Fame.

Comments