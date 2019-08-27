Bianca Del Rio to Embark on UK Tour

Following two consecutive sell-out UK tours, including three sold out nights at London's Eventim Apollo, comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio has announced that she will be returning to the UK for an unprecedented arena tour from 1 - 24 September 2019. The brand new 'It's Jester Joke' Tour will travel the length and breadth of the country bringing her irreverent, side-splitting comedy to 13 cities including dates at SSE Wembley Arena, Arena Birmingham, Motorpoint Cardiff Arena and more in what will be the biggest ever solo drag show in the UK.



Bianca Del Rio said: 'I've been told I'll be the first drag queen to headline at Wembley Arena! I'm excited...but also concerned that they aren't prepared for glitter and wig hair clogs in the dressing room sinks! I'm incredibly grateful to perform at this beloved British venue before the retirement home comes knocking for me!'



The self-proclaimed 'Clown in a Gown' will tell tales of her world travels and the outrageous circus that is her life on the most ambitious solo drag show tour in history on her brand-new comedy show 'It's Jester Joke'. Irreverent and fierce, Bianca is guaranteed to keep audiences in stitches with her comical 'tell-it-like-it-is' views, from politics and travel to family and social media that has seen her become one the biggest drag superstars in the world today.



Bianca Del Rio, the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock, has well and truly taken the world by storm. After quickly becoming the front-runner on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race Bianca was crowned the winner in May 2014. The incredibly popular champion has amassed a huge following worldwide, with her Instagram soaring to over one million followers and previous shows 'The Rolodex of Hate', 'Not Today Satan' and 'Blame It On Bianca Del Rio' selling out globally.



Nathan Stone, creative director of The MJR Group, said: 'I'm incredibly proud to have been able to be involved in the huge cultural movement of drag becoming so mainstream in the UK! Who would of thought three years ago that we would be announcing the first ever drag queen to headline Wembley Arena! Over the past few years I've had the pleasure of witnessing the humble genius that is Roy Haylock and I can't wait to see him take to the stage in one of the UK's best loved venues.'

Tickets for Bianca Del Rio's 'It's Jester Joke' UK tour are on sale now on Eventbrite.

www.eventbrite.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You