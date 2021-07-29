Berk's Nest Announces Roster of Live Shows for 2021

Berk's Nest has announced a roster of brand-new shows for 2021. After an amazing 2021 debut, The Thursday Show returns to the 21 Soho stage Thursdays throughout August and September. This star-studded fortnightly show features some of the most successful and recognised comedians on the circuit with a mix of TV faces, award-winning stand-ups as well as up and coming talent. Guests have included Nabil Abdulrashid, Jen Brister, Desiree Burch, Ivo Graham, Nigel Ng & Joe Thomas.

As well as this, the Duchess of Canvey herself, Diane Chorley will return to London's prestigious Soho Theatre with her smash hit show Modern Love and tour to Coventry Pride for one spectacular night only on Sunday 8 August. Diane & Milky will be joined by Mawaan Rizwan, Ginny Lemon and a special guest to be announced.

After a sell-out double header in 2020, Berk's Nest join forces with Canned Laughter, again, for another all-star comedy fundraiser on Sunday 15th August. A stellar line-up of comedians will help raise much needed funds with two massive outdoor shows at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Profits will go to supporting London food banks within the Trussell Trust's nationwide network. Featuring Ed Gamble, Rose Matafeo, Mawaan Rizwan, Bridget Christie & more.

Berk's Nest in association with Komedia Brighton will also be bringing a whole host of live performances with Brighton's Beachside Comedy, the best of UK comedy, right by the beach. Guests including Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Darren Harriot & Fern Brady.

Berk's Nest have also just announced their return to Edinburgh Fringe this August for a week of work-in-progress shows from acclaimed artists including Olga Koch, Tessa Coates, Rajiv Karia, Jake Farrell and Shelf.

With live touring resuming Berk's Nest are also producing tours for Autumn 2021 for the likes of Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominated comedians Olga Koch and Sara Barron plus national treasure, comedian and writer Arabella Weir.

See below for full programme of events and for more information on live tours head over to www.berksnest.com.

Owen Donovan, Managing Director said: "With live comedy finally returning, we're really excited to be putting some of the best comics in the UK on stages all over the country. 'Normal' is a long way off, but I'm hopeful that over the next 6 months we can rebuild with brilliant tours, amazing line-up shows, and some very special one-off performances. We're doing everything we can to make all of our shows as safe as possible for audiences, acts, venue staff, and our own team, and you can help us - make sure to #takeatest before coming to a show! We're so grateful for the support we've had over the last 16 months from audiences, acts, and everyone in the industry, and we can't wait to reward that support with some of the best shows we've ever produced."

LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE:

JULY 2021

30.07.21 Diane Chorley: Down The Flick, Al Fresco at Shipwright with Mawaan Rizwan, SIkisa, Leo Reich & Phil Dunning

AUGUST 2021

05.08.21 The Thursday Show With Headliner Fern Brady plus Thanyia Moore, Darren Harriott, Sean Mcloughlin, Amy Annette At 21 Soho

08.08.21 Diane Chorley: Live at Coventry Pride! With special guests Mawaan Rizwan and Ginny Lemon

09-15 Olga Koch, Homecoming (WIP, Monkey Barrell - Edinburgh Fringe

10-12 Tessa Coates, Campfire (WIP), The Pleasance - Edinburgh Fringe

10-11 Rajiv Karia, Gallivan (WIP), The Pleasance - Edinburgh Fringe

12-13 Jake Farrell, Balance (WIP), The Pleasance - Edinburgh Fringe

14-15 Shelf, Hair (WIP), The Pleasance - Edinburgh Fringe

15.08.21 Canned Laughter Suzi Ruffell, Rose Matafeo, Jen Brister, Sindhu Vee, Bridget Christie At Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (early)

15.08.21 Canned Laughter Ed Gamble, Mawaan Rizwan, Kemah Bob, Lolly Adefope, Rosie Jones At Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (late)

26.08.21 The Thursday Show with Sindhu Vee, Jack Barry, Lauren Pattison, Charlie George, Hannah Platt at 21 Soho

26.08.21 Beachside Comedy with Nabil Abdulrashid, Sara Barron, Sean McLoughlin at The Warren, Brighton

29.08.21 Beachside Comedy with Fern Brady, Darren Harriott, Jack Barry at The Warren, Brighton

23.08.21 Diane Chorley: Modern Love, London's Soho Theatre

24.08.21 Diane Chorley: Modern Love, London's Soho Theatre

25.08.21 Diane Chorley: Modern Love, London's Soho Theatre

26.08.21 Diane Chorley: Modern Love, London's Soho Theatre

27.08.21 Diane Chorley: Modern Love, London's Soho Theatre

28.08.21 Diane Chorley: Modern Love, London's Soho Theatre

SEPTEMBER 2021

09.09.21 The Thursday Show With Headliner Nina Conti & Shenoah Allen as 'Richard & Greta' plus Jessica Fostekew, Glenn Moore, Phil Dunning, Fatiha El-Ghorri at 21 Soho

23.09.21 The Thursday Show with Flo & Joan, Ben Pope, Jacob Hawley, Evelyn Mok, Erika Ehler at 21 Soho

Berk's Nest are the production company behind award-winning live comedy shows and tours including Edinburgh Comedy Award winning Richard Gadd: Monkey See, Monkey Do (2016), Rose Matafeo: Horndog (2018) and Catherine Cohen: The Twist...She's Gorgeous (2019). Their tours, mixed bill shows, and late-night spectaculars champion the comedy stars of today and tomorrow, working with the likes of Kieran Hodgson, Sophie Duker, Olga Koch, Tarot, Diane Chorley, Mawaan Rizwan, Colin Hoult, Tessa Coates & Jack Rooke.